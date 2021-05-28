Richmond City Council approves plans to sell surplus city property to nonprofit for affordable housing development

"In this real estate market, they could easily auction them off to the highest bidder," Simms said. "I just think it's really significant that they would make a decision to forgo that and transfer them for a $1 each, so that they can be used to build affordable housing."

Laura Lafayette, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors and chair of the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, said the development of more affordable housing is pivotal to address the city's yawning racial wealth gap and other socioeconomic disparities.

"People need stable shelter in order to thrive," she said. "We’re kidding ourselves if we think we’ll have more positive vocational and health outcomes ... if we've still got people who don't know where they'll lay their head down at night or if they're stressed about paying their rent or mortgage."

The city's real estate plan also features two other categories of 41 parcels that make up 16 potential development sites, some of which could become major projects.

Among them are the shuttered Richmond Coliseum, the city-owned land on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and the Fulton Gasworks Site. Each of those sites will be the subject of a request for proposals and a small area plan before any development takes place, Ebert said.

While the city does not plan to convey any additional properties to the trust this year, Ebert said in an email Thursday that the city is planning to solicit development proposals later this year.