Richmond City Council approves special permit for treehouse Airbnb, rezoning plan for West Broad

At Monday’s meeting, however, about a dozen people who spoke publicly were divided over the treehouse permit or the West Broad Street corridor rezoning.

Treehouse or mini-hotel?

Kevin Vonck, acting director of the city’s planning and development review department, said the city reviewed the permit for the treehouse to ensure the health, safety and wellness of guests and neighbors before recommending that the council approve it.

“In looking at this use, based on the size of the parcel, and the way that it is positioned, and in terms of how far away it is from neighbors ... we felt it would not cause a negative impact,” Vonck said. “I believe it was also designed and approved by a registered architect, and so we don’t have any concerns there.”

A few neighbors who live in the area said they have been concerned about the frequency of guests there, some of whom they alleged have encroached on their property.

Robin Smith, who lives near the treehouse, said some guests have urinated in her yard.

“I live next to the treehouse, and I am very negatively impacted by all the goings-on at the treehouse,” Smith said. “There’s excessive noise, trash, traffic — you name it.”