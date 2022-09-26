Richmond City Council gives green light for Diamond District project

The replacement of The Diamond baseball stadium and a transformative redevelopment project around it are on track after the City Council ratified the city administration's plans for the project Monday.

The anchor for the $2.4 billion project is the replacement of baseball stadium, which is slated for completion by spring 2025 so that the Flying Squirrels can comply with Major League Baseball facility standards and stay in Richmond.

At full build-out, the new development will have 2,863 rental house units; 157 for-sale homes; 935,000-square-feet of office space; two hotels with a total of 330 rooms; 195,000-square-feet of retail space; 6,800 structured parking spaces and an 11-acre park.

The council voted unanimously in favor of the project, passing a resolution to choose development team RVA Diamond Partners and the basic terms of a development agreement.

"I'm excited. I know everyone's in support of this," said 3rd District Councilwoman Ann Frances-Lambert, who helped pick the development team as a member of a project evaluation panel with other city officials. "We got to do better. So that's why it's important that we pass this development and any other development that comes before us in the future."

The city started the solicitation process for the project in February. Fifteen different development teams responded an initial request from the city, which gradually narrowed the field to just three finalists before selecting RVA Diamond Partners earlier this month.

The development team is led by Thalhimer Realty Partners, Republic Properties Corp. of Washington and Loop Capital from Chicago. City officials say the project will be financed by the establishment of a community development authority that will use new incremental tax revenue from the development.

About a dozen people who spoke in a public hearing on the resolution supported the project. The speakers in favor of it included local residents, union members and entrepreneurs.

Only two people spoke against the project.

Jerome Legions, who lives in the Carver neighborhood, said he supports the project because of the jobs and new housing it would create. He said he also grateful that the outlined terms of the deal include specific targets for a variety of housing types that are affordable at different income levels.

"It would pretty much replicate the housing stock we in Carver and promote diversity, density and inclusion," he said. "This resolution allows for career development which can also be parlayed into generational wealth and economic stability."

Others who spoke in favor of the project included Todd Parney, chief operating officer of the Flying Squirrels; Brian Anderson, president and CEO of ChamberRVA; and Ervin Clarke, chairman of the Central Virginia African American Chamber of Commerce.

While one of the opponents said she takes issue with the city's plans to demolish the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center as part of the project, Sara Marie Maddox said she is displeased with the lack of plans for softball at the Diamond.

"It could be a loss to overlook this opportunity to enhance participation and include women's softball in some form, thereby evolving the platform which our beloved city and largest university can promote," she said.

With the overwhelming public support on display at the council meeting, 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell said it softened her attitude toward it.

Trammell previously criticized the project and often noted how it comes after local voters last year narrowly rejected plans for a nearly $600 million casino in her district. She said Monday that some of her constituents are still opposed to the Diamond project, but that she did not want to deny the opportunities that others said it would create for Richmond.

"I'm not going to be selfish," Trammell said. "It's for the good of the city."