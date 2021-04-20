Richmond City Council members drafted more than 100 amendments to Mayor Levar Stoney's budget plan. Here's what they want to change.

Richmond City Council members have drafted more than 100 amendments to Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed $770.3 million budget.

As the council races to adopt a 2021-2022 fiscal year budget ahead of locally mandated deadlines next month, the governing board will begin reviewing the proposed amendments on Wednesday.

Several council members want to revise employee compensation plans and bolster the city’s affordable housing trust fund. To do it, they’ve proposed dozens of changes ranging from cuts to departmental budgets and donations to charitable groups to axing curbside leaf collection.

Revised revenue projections could make an additional $3.66 million available, according to city officials. But until the projections are certified by the mayor’s administration, the council will continue working over the next few weeks to craft a balanced budget proposal.

Employee wages

The mayor’s proposed budget freezes 600 vacant of the 3,700 jobs in the general fund, but includes $5.8 million for varying wage increases for all but 1,160 employees, including 302 police officers and firefighters.