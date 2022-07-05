Richmond City Council passes resolution in support of abortion rights following Supreme Court ruling

Fearing that the Virginia General Assembly could soon adopt new abortion restrictions, the Richmond City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to pass a resolution in support of abortion providers and legal protections under state law.

The council vote comes two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck constitutional protections for abortion in a 5-4 ruling. Though abortion remains legal in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Republican lawmakers have expressed interest in legislation to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Abortions in the first and second trimester are currently allowed in Virginia. They are also permitted in the third trimester if doctors believe there is a health risk to the patient.

"It's critical that we work to make sure that those rights remain and there is no loss of any of them," said City Council President Cynthia Newbille.

A copy of the resolution was not immediately available. According to a city news release, the resolution calls on the General Assembly to introduce and pass a constitutional amendment defining abortion as a "right protected by the Virginia Constitution" and repealing criminal statutes in the state code.

The June 24 Supreme Court ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of states.

Several council members and city officials noted that they expect Virginia clinics that perform abortion procedures will be flooded by patients in the coming months as neighboring states are poised to adopt bans or have tight restrictions already in place.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney in a statement noted that three of the 15 clinics in the state are in the city.

“I appreciate the support of City Council in this effort as nearly half of all patients seeking an abortion live below the federal poverty level and state they are unable to care for a child," Stoney said. "It is imperative that we do everything we can to advocate and protect the right to an abortion in our city."

While Youngkin has expressed interest in a 15-week ban, he recently told The Washington Post that he might pursue a 20-week cutoff instead as a compromise in the state's closely divided legislature. He's also said he would support exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is in danger.

Democrats in the state legislature in recent years succeeded in rolling back restrictions and defeating anti-abortion legislation.

Republicans could find more success in the next session, however, as Senate Democrats control the chamber by the narrowest possible margin and have one caucus member who says he is open to passing new restrictions following the Supreme Court ruling.

Richmond Councilwoman Katherine Jordan said that city officials will continue to advocate in support of abortion rights and access, but added that state lawmakers hold significant power.

"You've got to be following what is happening at the General Assembly with your legislators and with those [legislatures] in your friends' communities," she said. "Please get active in that regard. We will do what we can here."

A change in state law could still lead to legal challenges and discourse.

Last week, commonwealth’s attorneys in Richmond and Henrico County said they would not prosecute anyone who receives an abortion or provides a woman with the procedure. They signed a pledge that promises not “to use our offices’ resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions.”