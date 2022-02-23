Richmond City Council reaches consensus on new voting district map for official public review

The Richmond City Council has agreed in principle to advance two voting district maps for the public's consideration following the 2020 U.S. Census.

After reviewing five draft maps that were drawn earlier this month in a series of public meetings, council officials on Wednesday said they will formally introduce legislation on Monday to move ahead with "Demonstration Map 2," which changes the boundaries of the city's 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th districts in the Rosedale, Laburnum Park, Barton Heights and Union Hill neighborhoods.

Council members also agreed that they would consider a variant of the map that includes some changes along West Broad Street to draw a few blocks of the Museum District currently in the 2nd District into the 1st District.

Redistricting is legally required every 10 years after the latest census data is released to ensure localities’ districts are evenly sized by population so that each resident’s vote carries a similar weight.

While several neighboring localities have already completed the process, Richmond started the process late because of the delayed release of census data and uncertainty over congressional and state legislative district maps that were finalized in December.

The official public comment period for the proposed maps is slated to begin Tuesday. City officials say it will remain open until April 25, when the City Council is scheduled to vote on final adoption of a map.