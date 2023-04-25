The debate is coming full circle.

Following a 14-year ban, Richmond City Council has reopened the possibility of a roundabout at the intersection of Hermitage Road and West Laburnum Avenue.

The city council unanimously voted Monday night to repeal its previous ordinance that prohibits the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Hermitage Road and West Laburnum Avenue.

The vote came with no discussion as it was one of many items on the council’s consent agenda.

While city council ultimately voted to repeal the ordinance, it does not directly mean that a roundabout will go up at that location.

According to third district representative Ann-Francis Lambert, who sponsored the repeal along with second district representative Katherine Jordan, the drive for the repeal is to ensure the city’s department of public works can assess all of its options before making a final decision regarding the intersection.

While the city decided to re-examine the site’s traffic concerns late last year following the removal of the last city-owned Confederate statue of Gen. A.P. along with his remains, the intersection has been a source of controversy for over a decade.

In 2009, a plan to build five citywide roundabouts first came before the council.

While all five of the proposed roundabouts saw some opposition, none faced as much backlash as the Hermitage Laburnum project with residents arguing it would lead to driver confusion and result in traffic accidents.

The City Council took it a step further with the adoption of an ordinance that prohibits the construction of a roundabout at the site.

The city’s Planning Department pushed heavily for the roundabout project at the time, arguing it would drastically lower speeds, lead to fewer accidents and help alleviate traffic back-ups.

One of the big pushes to put a roundabout at the Hermitage-Laburnum intersection was a result of the NASCAR races at the Richmond International Raceway, which brought and continues to bring an increase in traffic.

Following the removal of the statue, the city paved the area, created crosswalks and added signage. In January, the city’s transportation engineering division within the Department of Public Works launched a traffic study at that location to determine how to better address concerns.

Now, with the final vote to repeal the prohibition, the division will finish its study, weigh in and present its findings to the council.

