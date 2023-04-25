The Flying Squirrels have added some new, non-traditional, items to this year's ballpark menu. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
The debate is coming full circle.
Following a 14-year ban, Richmond City Council has reopened the possibility of a
roundabout at the intersection of Hermitage Road and West Laburnum Avenue.
The city council unanimously voted Monday night to repeal its previous ordinance that prohibits the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Hermitage Road and West Laburnum Avenue.
The vote came with no discussion as it was one of many items on the council’s consent agenda.
While
city council ultimately voted t o repeal the ordinance, it does not directly mean that a roundabout will go up at that location.
According to third district representative Ann-Francis Lambert, who sponsored the repeal along with second district representative Katherine Jordan, the drive for the repeal is to ensure the city’s department of public works can assess all of its options before making a final decision regarding the intersection.
While the city decided to re-examine the site’s traffic concerns late last year following the removal of the last city-owned Confederate statue of Gen. A.P. along with his remains, the intersection has been a source of controversy for over a decade.
In 2009, a plan to build five citywide roundabouts first came before the council.
While all five of the proposed roundabouts saw some opposition, none faced as much backlash as the Hermitage Laburnum project with residents arguing it would lead to driver confusion and result in traffic accidents.
The City Council took it a step further with the adoption of an ordinance that prohibits the construction of a roundabout at the site.
The city’s Planning Department pushed heavily for the roundabout project at the time, arguing it would drastically lower speeds, lead to fewer accidents and help alleviate traffic back-ups.
One of the big pushes to put a roundabout at the Hermitage-Laburnum intersection was a result of the NASCAR races at the Richmond International Raceway, which brought and continues to bring an increase in traffic.
Following the removal of the statue, the city paved the area, created crosswalks and added signage. In January, the city’s transportation engineering division within the Department of Public Works launched a traffic study at that location to determine how to better address concerns.
Now, with the final vote to repeal the prohibition, the division will finish its study, weigh in and present its findings to the council.
Metros where homes are selling for the most over asking price
Metros where homes are selling for the most over asking price
The Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation have pushed interest rates to levels unseen in more than two decades, and the number of homes selling each month has been on the decline for eight straight months now.
But homes are still selling, even if slowly. And they're still increasing in price, even if that increase has been
slowed just a bit too. In fact, some are still selling for slightly more than list price. Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold over asking price. Data shows sales for the week ending 11/06/22. Metros where fewer than 12 homes were sold were excluded from this list, and the metros are ranked based on the average sale to list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price.
In the first week of November 7,816 homes were sold across the 50 metro areas analyzed for a median sale price of just over $350,000.
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#50. Harrisburg, PA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.002
- Total homes sold: 146
- Median sale price: $269,500
Rina Pitucci // Flickr
#49. Providence, RI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
- Total homes sold: 323
- Median sale price: $410,000
spablab // Flickr
#48. Albertville, AL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
- Total homes sold: 26
- Median sale price: $253,000
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Bloomington, IL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
- Total homes sold: 43
- Median sale price: $212,000
Teemu008 /// Flickr
#46. Wilmington, DE metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
- Total homes sold: 164
- Median sale price: $327,450
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#45. New Brunswick, NJ metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
- Total homes sold: 632
- Median sale price: $450,000
Forevaclevah // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Baltimore, MD metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
- Total homes sold: 607
- Median sale price: $335,000
Bruce Emmerling // Wikicommons
#43. Omaha, NE metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.004
- Total homes sold: 213
- Median sale price: $300,000
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#42. Portland, ME metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.004
- Total homes sold: 159
- Median sale price: $460,000
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#41. York, PA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.004
- Total homes sold: 138
- Median sale price: $229,950
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Lebanon, PA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.005
- Total homes sold: 43
- Median sale price: $250,900
Pixabay
#39. Boston, MA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.005
- Total homes sold: 845
- Median sale price: $650,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#38. Albany, NY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
- Total homes sold: 166
- Median sale price: $309,113
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#37. Shelton, WA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
- Total homes sold: 25
- Median sale price: $425,000
Artazum // Shutterstock
#36. San Jose, CA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
- Total homes sold: 206
- Median sale price: $1,377,500
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#35. Joplin, MO metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
- Total homes sold: 48
- Median sale price: $174,965
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Milwaukee, WI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
- Total homes sold: 325
- Median sale price: $292,000
Max Pixel
#33. Frederick, MD metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
- Total homes sold: 286
- Median sale price: $510,000
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#32. Oshkosh, WI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
- Total homes sold: 39
- Median sale price: $250,000
Creative Commons
#30. Albany, OR metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
- Total homes sold: 23
- Median sale price: $370,000
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Fort Polk South, LA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.008
- Total homes sold: 39
- Median sale price: $177,700
Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock
#28. Keene, NH metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.008
- Total homes sold: 20
- Median sale price: $257,450
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock
#27. Concord, NH metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.008
- Total homes sold: 32
- Median sale price: $438,600
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#25. Camden, NJ metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
- Total homes sold: 336
- Median sale price: $295,000
FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock
#24. Worcester, MA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
- Total homes sold: 212
- Median sale price: $396,500
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#23. St. Marys, GA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.010
- Total homes sold: 26
- Median sale price: $308,407
William Silver // Shutterstock
#22. Syracuse, NY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.010
- Total homes sold: 121
- Median sale price: $182,000
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Staunton, VA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.011
- Total homes sold: 27
- Median sale price: $305,000
Ryan Stavely // Flickr
#19. Santa Rosa, CA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.012
- Total homes sold: 73
- Median sale price: $780,000
Matt314 // Wikicommons
#18. Green Bay, WI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.012
- Total homes sold: 60
- Median sale price: $279,000
Chris Rand//Wikicommons
#17. Manchester, NH metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.014
- Total homes sold: 118
- Median sale price: $420,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#16. Topeka, KS metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.014
- Total homes sold: 41
- Median sale price: $191,500
America's Power // Wikicommons
#15. Trenton, NJ metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.015
- Total homes sold: 72
- Median sale price: $343,300
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock
#14. Oakland, CA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.015
- Total homes sold: 354
- Median sale price: $950,000
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
#13. Newark, NJ metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.016
- Total homes sold: 489
- Median sale price: $465,000
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#12. Springfield, MA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.017
- Total homes sold: 150
- Median sale price: $315,000
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Augusta, ME metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.018
- Total homes sold: 37
- Median sale price: $252,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. Canton, OH metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.019
- Total homes sold: 92
- Median sale price: $167,450
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Lancaster, PA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.019
- Total homes sold: 118
- Median sale price: $325,000
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Hartford, CT metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.020
- Total homes sold: 308
- Median sale price: $312,406
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#7. Appleton, WI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.022
- Total homes sold: 52
- Median sale price: $258,700
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Ruidoso, NM metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.022
- Total homes sold: 13
- Median sale price: $369,000
Canva
#5. Burlington, VT metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.026
- Total homes sold: 61
- Median sale price: $415,500
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#4. Buffalo, NY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.032
- Total homes sold: 175
- Median sale price: $250,000
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Marion, OH metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.057
- Total homes sold: 18
- Median sale price: $154,200
User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Batavia, NY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.067
- Total homes sold: 18
- Median sale price: $198,000
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Rochester, NY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.088
- Total homes sold: 202
- Median sale price: $206,500
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Monroe, LA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.0
- Total homes sold: 22
- Median sale price: $194,700
Canva
#29. Wilmington, DE metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.0
- Total homes sold: 110
- Median sale price: $310,000
Canva
#28. New Bern, NC metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.0
- Total homes sold: 28
- Median sale price: $265,500
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Rapid City, SD metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.0
- Total homes sold: 19
- Median sale price: $325,000
tochichi//Wikicommons
#26. Burlington, NC metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.001
- Total homes sold: 30
- Median sale price: $242,750
Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia
#25. Providence, RI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.001
- Total homes sold: 266
- Median sale price: $407,500
spablab // Flickr
#24. Bloomington, IL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.001
- Total homes sold: 33
- Median sale price: $165,000
Teemu008 /// Flickr
#23. Auburn, AL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.002
- Total homes sold: 25
- Median sale price: $320,000
Library of Congress
#22. Baltimore, MD metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.002
- Total homes sold: 495
- Median sale price: $335,000
Bruce Emmerling // Wikicommons
#21. Wausau, WI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.004
- Total homes sold: 16
- Median sale price: $239,500
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Burlington, VT metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
- Total homes sold: 40
- Median sale price: $366,000
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#19. Newark, NJ metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
- Total homes sold: 352
- Median sale price: $440,500
Canva
#18. Syracuse, NY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
- Total homes sold: 93
- Median sale price: $185,000
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Albany, NY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
- Total homes sold: 122
- Median sale price: $297,500
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#16. Warner Robins, GA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.008
- Total homes sold: 49
- Median sale price: $260,000
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons
#15. Hinesville, GA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
- Total homes sold: 24
- Median sale price: $265,825
Wtoc11 // Flickr
#14. Concord, NH metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
- Total homes sold: 35
- Median sale price: $355,000
Canva
#13. Janesville, WI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.010
- Total homes sold: 29
- Median sale price: $197,500
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Hartford, CT metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.010
- Total homes sold: 209
- Median sale price: $290,000
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#11. Springfield, MA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.012
- Total homes sold: 107
- Median sale price: $315,000
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Portland, ME metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.013
- Total homes sold: 91
- Median sale price: $429,900
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#9. Sheboygan, WI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.013
- Total homes sold: 15
- Median sale price: $240,000
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr
#8. Lancaster, PA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.014
- Total homes sold: 68
- Median sale price: $293,000
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Lewiston, ME metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.015
- Total homes sold: 17
- Median sale price: $305,000
John Phelan // Wikicommons
#6. Appleton, WI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.021
- Total homes sold: 37
- Median sale price: $318,000
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Buffalo, NY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.021
- Total homes sold: 95
- Median sale price: $215,000
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons
#4. California, MD metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.026
- Total homes sold: 18
- Median sale price: $380,000
Potomac Sun Photography // Wikimedia
#3. Oshkosh, WI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.026
- Total homes sold: 33
- Median sale price: $242,000
Creative Commons
#2. Rochester, NY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.049
- Total homes sold: 137
- Median sale price: $219,000
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Chambersburg, PA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.074
- Total homes sold: 25
- Median sale price: $210,000
jmd41280 // Flickr
#22. Montgomery County, PA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $440,000
- Median sale price: $399,900
- Total homes sold: 1,035
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Washington, DC metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $549,970
- Median sale price: $505,000
- Total homes sold: 3,473
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#20. Boston, MA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $699,000
- Median sale price: $594,183
- Total homes sold: 1,782
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#19. York, PA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $264,500
- Median sale price: $235,000
- Total homes sold: 344
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Buffalo, NY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $199,950
- Median sale price: $191,000
- Total homes sold: 535
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Omaha, NE metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $300,000
- Median sale price: $275,000
- Total homes sold: 713
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#16. Providence, RI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $425,000
- Median sale price: $401,000
- Total homes sold: 807
spablab // Flickr
#15. Albany, NY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $265,000
- Median sale price: $260,500
- Total homes sold: 437
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#14. Grand Rapids, MI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $299,900
- Median sale price: $285,750
- Total homes sold: 688
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Virginia Beach, VA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $325,000
- Median sale price: $310,000
- Total homes sold: 1,788
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#12. Newark, NJ metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $499,000
- Median sale price: $450,000
- Total homes sold: 1,125
Canva
#11. San Francisco, CA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $1,436,000
- Median sale price: $1,420,000
- Total homes sold: 497
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#10. Camden, NJ metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $299,900
- Median sale price: $295,000
- Total homes sold: 858
Adam Moss // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Madison, WI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $394,900
- Median sale price: $359,900
- Total homes sold: 369
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#8. Worcester, MA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $389,900
- Median sale price: $380,000
- Total homes sold: 475
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#7. Frederick, MD metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $515,895
- Median sale price: $503,705
- Total homes sold: 866
Christian Hinkle // Shutterstock
#6. Richmond, VA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.00
- Median list price: $354,950
- Median sale price: $351,225
- Total homes sold: 1,107
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#5. San Jose, CA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $1,400,000
- Median sale price: $1,250,000
- Total homes sold: 593
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#4. Portland, ME metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $498,950
- Median sale price: $445,250
- Total homes sold: 310
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#3. Hartford, CT metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $299,900
- Median sale price: $290,000
- Total homes sold: 697
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#2. Oakland, CA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.02
- Median list price: $874,450
- Median sale price: $815,500
- Total homes sold: 1,118
BayAreaMetro // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Rochester, NY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.04
- Median list price: $179,900
- Median sale price: $180,200
- Total homes sold: 458
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Montgomery County, PA
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $439,900
- Median sale price: $421,000
- Total homes sold: 1,474
Delmas Lehman // Shutterstock
#21. Springfield, MA
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $309,900
- Median sale price: $285,000
- Total homes sold: 423
Canva
#20. Boston, MA
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $725,000
- Median sale price: $650,000
- Total homes sold: 2,613
lunamarina // Shutterstock
#19. New Haven, CT
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $329,900
- Median sale price: $290,000
- Total homes sold: 740
Canva
#18. Milwaukee, WI
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $299,000
- Median sale price: $285,000
- Total homes sold: 1,148
Tony Savino // Shutterstock
#17. Grand Rapids, MI
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $309,900
- Median sale price: $305,000
- Total homes sold: 937
Canva
#16. Bridgeport, CT
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $645,000
- Median sale price: $510,000
- Total homes sold: 786
Canva
#15. Rockingham County, NH
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $539,900
- Median sale price: $505,000
- Total homes sold: 323
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#14. Camden, NJ
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $310,000
- Median sale price: $297,500
- Total homes sold: 1,222
Canva
#13. Buffalo, NY
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $219,900
- Median sale price: $205,000
- Total homes sold: 576
Canva
#12. Madison, WI
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $389,900
- Median sale price: $375,000
- Total homes sold: 589
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#11. Richmond, VA
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $370,450
- Median sale price: $343,900
- Total homes sold: 1,432
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock
#10. Worcester, MA
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $419,900
- Median sale price: $382,500
- Total homes sold: 623
Canva
#9. Frederick, MD
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $564,730
- Median sale price: $494,450
- Total homes sold: 1,072
Christian Hinkle // Shutterstock
#8. Lancaster, PA
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.01
- Median list price: $309,900
- Median sale price: $285,000
- Total homes sold: 395
Canva
#7. Newark, NJ
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.02
- Median list price: $525,000
- Median sale price: $480,000
- Total homes sold: 1,532
Canva
#6. Portland, ME
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.02
- Median list price: $565,000
- Median sale price: $445,000
- Total homes sold: 415
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#5. San Jose, CA
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.02
- Median list price: $1,446,500
- Median sale price: $1,390,000
- Total homes sold: 970
Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock
#4. San Francisco, CA
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.02
- Median list price: $1,488,000
- Median sale price: $1,450,000
- Total homes sold: 776
Pete Niesen // Shutterstock
#3. Hartford, CT
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.02
- Median list price: $315,000
- Median sale price: $295,000
- Total homes sold: 896
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#2. Oakland, CA
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.03
- Median list price: $924,888
- Median sale price: $885,000
- Total homes sold: 1,715
Canva
#1. Rochester, NY
- Average sale to list ratio: 1.08
- Median list price: $199,900
- Median sale price: $197,000
- Total homes sold: 619
Canva