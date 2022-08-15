 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond City Council to meet in special session Wednesday

City council members take their seats before a meeting where labor unions were expected to speak on a collective bargaining issue on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Richmond.

 Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Richmond City Council members will meet in a special meeting Wednesday to discuss upcoming plans for a board retreat and to formally introduce legislation for consideration at a later date.

While the council typically does not meet during the month of August for its annual summer break, city leadership has called the meeting to address several items, including a resolution regarding a $900,000 state grant application to support the renovation of commercial and industrial facilities that's due Friday.

Details about the city's grant application were not immediately available Monday evening.

The special session will be held in the City Council Chambers at Richmond City Hall at 900 E. Broad St. starting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Other items on the agenda include discussions about executive appointee performance evaluations, proposed council retreats and an annual strategy session with the city administration.

The council will also introduce legislation related to federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for housing construction and preservation and a proposed vehicle lease agreement contract between the city and the Richmond Ambulance Authority.

The council will then meet in closed session for discussions about an economic development topic and personnel matter.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

