Richmond City Council votes to hold November referendum on Urban One casino project in South Side

Unlike those projects, the Urban One project saw relatively meager support from neighborhood groups near its project site. Several officials also noted that the project would not include any incentives, tax abatement or subsidies from the city.

Jordan said she has seen opposition to a casino waver in her district after the city eliminated the project on Arthur Ashe Boulevard from consideration, but that she still felt unsure about it.

"I just feel very conflicted at this moment because my guiding principles were ... vote with your constituents and your conscience," she said. "I don't support gaming."

Jordan's vote drew an immediate rebuke from Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents the area where the Urban One project would be located.

"I gave you my word — because I know so many people in the 2nd [District] — that I would not go against you," she said. "You told me you would support me."

Councilman Andreas Addison, one of the two council members who was on the city's project evaluation panel, said he thinks the Urban One project could be a catalyst for redevelopment and growth in an area of the city that needs it.

"This is a key anchor to get things moving in that direction," the 1st District representative said. "We need something to get us moving forward."