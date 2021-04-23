Richmond considering $1M budget reduction for city ambulance authority

The Richmond Ambulance Authority is in danger of losing part of its annual funding from the city.
Several City Council members want to strip more from Mayor Levar Stoney's proposed allotment to the agency for the fiscal year beginning July 1; a 20% reduction that comes after authority officials asked for a nearly $2 million increase over its annual $5 million subsidy from the city.
On top of the $1 million reduction the mayor's administration has proposed, some council members are hoping to redirect upward of $300,000 from the authority's budget to other priorities, such as affordable housing and higher starting salaries for lawyers in the Public Defender's Office. Ambulance authority CEO Chip Decker says the authority needs more money to hire more emergency responders and protective medical equipment. The jostling comes as city officials and the authority cite impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.
With fewer dollars budgeted for the authority, Stoney's administration has advised that the agency begin leasing ambulances instead of buying them in order to save money. Decker and other RAA and city officials said that will save money next year, but that it will cost more in subsequent years as the cost of leasing gradually increases.
"We need to be mindful of the ramifications of where this is taking us," Decker said.
The Richmond Ambulance Authority, founded in 1991 after a prior ambulance service encountered significant financial problems, is a quasi-governmental agency that responds to emergency 911 calls.
The authority is governed by a board of directors that includes two city officials and nine city appointees. Unlike fire and rescue departments in the Richmond area that are managed by their localities, RAA operates as a business with its own professional staff, spending about $20 million each year on operational expenses.
About a quarter of the spending is typically covered by the city's $5 million annual subsidy from its general fund budget. Patient billing covers most of the annual expenses each year.
"I’m not worried for next year," Decker said. "I’d be more worried if we're flat funded at $4 million the year after."
Lincoln Saunders, the city's acting chief administrative officer, said the pandemic has impacted tax revenues and the city's budget. The mayor's proposed budget for next year freezes 600 of the approximately 3,700 jobs in the city's general fund, increase over the 450 frozen last year at the outset of the crisis. At the same time the administration has proposed giving raises to all but 1,160 employees. The raises, which vary in amount, are intended to bring wages closer to market rates.
Saunders also noted that the city recently pulled $9.4 million from a rainy day fund to make it through the current fiscal year that ends June 30.
“Across city agencies we’ve had to make things work," he said. "We’ve also had to delay many city capital projects and fleet purchases… It’s just an incredibly tough fiscal position we’re in right now.”
Several council members questioned the administration's plans to slash the ambulance authority's funding earlier this year after the mayor introduced his $770.3 million budget proposal. In a memo responding to a series of budget-related questions from the council, administration officials said the authority ended last year with a $1.9 million surplus.
Council members Stephanie Lynch, Andreas Addison and Cynthia Newbille have since proposed cutting the authority's budget further to cover the cost of council proposed budget increases.
In a letter to sent to city officials this week, the authority that it not consider those changes.
"Since almost 75% of the RAA budget goes to personnel costs, the mayor's cut and those proposed by council will directly impact RAA's ability to recruit and retrain essential public safety and public health personnel," the letter says. "During a pandemic is not the time to be underfunding the EMS lifeline."
Decker said many authority employees are regularly working 48 hours each week. He said the authority is aiming to bring it down to 40 hours, so additional funding is needed to hire more staff and give raises to prevent turnover the authority said has reached a record high because of the pandemic.
"COVID-19 has impacted the physical and mental safety of our frontline staff," the letter says. "Many have left healthcare altogether considering it too dangerous during a pandemic."
An authority budget report says it collects revenue from around 42% of the approximately 50,000 people it transports each year, so the city's subsidy helps cover the cost of emergency transportation for people who are uninsured or covered by Medicare or Medicaid.
Mark Tenia, a spokesman for the authority, said the average charge for transporting someone to a local hospital is $533. He said the average amount actually collected from each patient is $230.
The authority's letter says further budget cuts may require an increase in service rates and potentially impact the authority's cash reserves.
Richmond Councilwoman Kristen Larson, who also serves on the RAA board of directors, has not advocated for restoring the authority's funding in next year's budget, but said it will be important to do so when the vehicle lease payments increase in subsequent years.
"We the city will need to fund it," she said. "We need to be prepared for that."
