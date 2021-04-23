Richmond considering $1M budget reduction for city ambulance authority

"Since almost 75% of the RAA budget goes to personnel costs, the mayor's cut and those proposed by council will directly impact RAA's ability to recruit and retrain essential public safety and public health personnel," the letter says. "During a pandemic is not the time to be underfunding the EMS lifeline."

Decker said many authority employees are regularly working 48 hours each week. He said the authority is aiming to bring it down to 40 hours, so additional funding is needed to hire more staff and give raises to prevent turnover the authority said has reached a record high because of the pandemic.

"COVID-19 has impacted the physical and mental safety of our frontline staff," the letter says. "Many have left healthcare altogether considering it too dangerous during a pandemic."

An authority budget report says it collects revenue from around 42% of the approximately 50,000 people it transports each year, so the city's subsidy helps cover the cost of emergency transportation for people who are uninsured or covered by Medicare or Medicaid.

Mark Tenia, a spokesman for the authority, said the average charge for transporting someone to a local hospital is $533. He said the average amount actually collected from each patient is $230.