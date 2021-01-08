Richmond considering new tax amnesty measures to help residents, business struggling during pandemic

Council members agreed that there’s a need to help businesses in the pandemic. Some members, however, said they worried that the application process and late notification of tax bills could complicate matters.

“This is going to confuse so many people,” said Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents the 8th District. “This is not good.”

She and others asked that officials broadly advertise the program and simplify the process. Several council members also said residents have not received their tax bills yet.

Councilman Andreas Addison said that had previously caused problems for residents who were unaware of how much they owed for the year before receiving a past-due notice with penalties.

“While we have an amnesty program, I don’t want that to be how we fix the problem,” the 1st District representative said before suggesting that the city create an electronic system to let residents review their real estate taxes online.

In addition to the tax amnesty, the city has allocated millions in federal aid to local small businesses: According to new numbers shared by city officials, Richmond has given out nearly $7 million in CARES Act funding over the past nine months.