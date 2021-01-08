Richmond considering new tax amnesty measures to help residents, business struggling during pandemic

The city of Richmond is preparing another amnesty period for taxes on real estate, meals, lodging and admissions to ease the burden on businesses and property owners financially struggling as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
The Richmond City Council and city officials briefly reviewed the parameters of the pending tax relief effort in an informal meeting Monday, just three days before the first half of annual real estate tax payments are due.
Though council approval is pending, city officials said property owners could avoid penalties and interest on the upcoming real estate tax payment and previous tax bills if they pay off the principal tax due or arrange a six-month payment plan with the city during an amnesty period in March.
The council, which approved a similar amnesty period last year, could vote to approve the new program within two weeks.
If approved, the city would also waive penalties and interest on admission, lodging and meals taxes due before April 21 during a similar amnesty period in April.
“The impetus for this is to provide compassionate support for both our residents and businesses that may or may not have a challenge with tax payments,” said Lincoln Saunders, the city’s acting chief administrative officer.
John Wack, the city’s finance director, said the move would allow the city to waive penalties and interest going back several years.
Council members agreed that there’s a need to help businesses in the pandemic. Some members, however, said they worried that the application process and late notification of tax bills could complicate matters.
“This is going to confuse so many people,” said Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents the 8th District. “This is not good.”
She and others asked that officials broadly advertise the program and simplify the process. Several council members also said residents have not received their tax bills yet.
Councilman Andreas Addison said that had previously caused problems for residents who were unaware of how much they owed for the year before receiving a past-due notice with penalties.
“While we have an amnesty program, I don’t want that to be how we fix the problem,” the 1st District representative said before suggesting that the city create an electronic system to let residents review their real estate taxes online.
In addition to the tax amnesty, the city has allocated millions in federal aid to local small businesses: According to new numbers shared by city officials, Richmond has given out nearly $7 million in CARES Act funding over the past nine months.
Nearly $4 million has been awarded to the businesses through two programs — the Richmond Recovers Grant Program and the city’s springtime Small Business Disaster Loan Program, which converted the loans to grants.
The $1 million Small Business Disaster program awarded $934,000, while $2,802,500 was disbursed through the $3 million Richmond Recovers program, according to Leonard Sledge, Richmond’s director of economic development.
With 89 grants for $10,000 to $15,000 going to Richmond restaurants, the program exceeded the $1 million target that the city earmarked for restaurants.
“There are two additional grants to restaurants totaling $20,000 that are planned to be disbursed for the Richmond Recovers Grant Program,” Sledge said.
Tallies for the city’s third program, Richmond Recovers II, are still being calculated, but that program has $2 million in CARES Act money allocated, with $1.25 million earmarked for restaurants.
“We have received over 400 submitted applications for the Richmond Recovers II Grant Program,” Sledge said. “We anticipate awarding between 133 to 146 grants for this program. Each grant will be for $15,000.”
The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the unused federal money for its grant programs, but Sledge said that the city recently expanded the criteria for small businesses.
“In terms of the two grant programs, businesses had to have a current business license to operate in the city,” Sledge said. “We broadened the criteria to allow applicants to submit a letter from the city stating the business paid for their business license or provide a receipt showing that the business paid for their business license.”
He said some businesses were ineligible for a license because they were not current on their meals, lodging, admissions, personal property or real estate taxes.
Meanwhile, the city is currently distributing 500 kits with masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. The city used $250,000 of its CARES Act funding to assemble them.
Any business within the city limits with a current business license can register to pick up a kit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Registration is online at www.rvastrong.org/ppekits.
Richmond utility customers experiencing economic hardship because of COVID-19 can apply for relief on past-due utility bills through Sunday. For information or to request an application, email DPUCares@richmondgov.com or call (804) 646-4646.
(804) 649-6178
kpeifer@richmond.com (804) 649-6321 Twitter: @KarriPeifer