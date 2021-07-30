Richmond considers cap on overtime after 23 city employees each worked more than 1,000 hours of overtime last year

Richmond city officials are considering a cap on how much overtime city employees can work after two recent audits found dozens of government workers in recent years have amassed upwards of $35,000 each through overtime over a period of 12 months.
A proposed City Council resolution introduced in June seeks to implement a recommendation the City Auditor's Office originally presented in 2019 after a follow-up examination earlier this year found that the city administration had not taken steps to improve management of overtime.
In 2017, the city paid more than $16 million in overtime, $1.8 million of which went to 57 employees who each worked more than 700 hours of overtime, according to a 2019 audit report. Another audit conducted earlier this year found that 23 employees each earned overtime in excess of 1,040 hours in 2020, equating to about $1 million in overtime payments. (Working 40 hours per week for an entire year equals 2,080 hours.)
On Wednesday, the City Council's Governmental Operations Standing Committee endorsed the directive to the administration. Officials said a cap, unspecified in the proposed resolution, is meant to protect the well-being and productivity of employees who are clocking what equates to an additional 4-6 months of work over the course of a year.
"The purpose of this paper is to have the city administration come up with policies regarding overtime to ensure that none of our employees work more than what equates to a year and a half of time in one year," said City Councilwoman Kristen Larson, the resolution's sponsor. "We need to do what we can as the governing body, in collaboration with the mayor’s office, to make sure our employees are healthy and safe."
"After a certain number of hours it doesn’t become safe anymore."
In 2017, one employee in the Department of Public Utilities was paid for nearly 1,900 hours of overtime. And in 2019, an employee in the Department of Emergency Communications worked 2,122 hours of overtime, earning an additional $69,000 over their base salary.
According to the most recent overtime pay audit, most of the 23 employees who worked more than 1,000 hours of overtime are police officers, firefighters and sheriff's deputies. Thirteen of those same employees had also worked more than 1,000 hours of overtime in 2019.
Lou Lassiter, the city's auditor, said several in the city's human resources office and other departments sought to implement more oversight measures for overtime after the 2019 audit, but those efforts have faltered.
"When you see this amount of overtime — not just for one employee but many — it can be concerning," Lassiter said. "No citywide process or policy has been implemented."
Jeff Gray, a senior policy advisor in Mayor Levar Stoney's administration, said there have been problems with recruiting and retaining city employees as the city has also contended with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a cost-saving measure, the city has frozen 600 of its 3,700 positions listed in the city's annual general fund budget.
"As everyone knows, there’s been quite a bit of strain on municipalities in this environment," Gray said.
The city's recently adopted budget for the fiscal year that started July 1 includes targeted raises for some employees and a 3.25% base pay adjustment for all employees. Gray said he hopes that could solve some of issues, but some local firefighters and police have argued that it is insufficient, as the average pay for the same positions in neighboring localities is still higher.
He added the administration is looking into the matter further with the department of human resources.
Councilman Michael Jones voted to endorse the resolution, but said he thinks the city should make sure it engages city employees to get their feedback on any potential policies the city might make.
"I know there are some people … who survive on overtime. I think there’s something to be said about that," Jones said. "Sometimes unfortunately families and people do what they need to do."
The City Council is scheduled to consider the resolution in September, as the legislative panel will be in recess throughout August.
(804) 649-6178