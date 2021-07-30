Richmond considers cap on overtime after 23 city employees each worked more than 1,000 hours of overtime last year

"When you see this amount of overtime — not just for one employee but many — it can be concerning," Lassiter said. "No citywide process or policy has been implemented."

Jeff Gray, a senior policy advisor in Mayor Levar Stoney's administration, said there have been problems with recruiting and retaining city employees as the city has also contended with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a cost-saving measure, the city has frozen 600 of its 3,700 positions listed in the city's annual general fund budget.

"As everyone knows, there’s been quite a bit of strain on municipalities in this environment," Gray said.

The city's recently adopted budget for the fiscal year that started July 1 includes targeted raises for some employees and a 3.25% base pay adjustment for all employees. Gray said he hopes that could solve some of issues, but some local firefighters and police have argued that it is insufficient, as the average pay for the same positions in neighboring localities is still higher.

He added the administration is looking into the matter further with the department of human resources.