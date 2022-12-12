 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond council approves tax rebate

Richmond’s city council formally approved a plan to pay a rebate on real estate taxes, to give taxpayers some relief after a bigger-than-expected jump in assessed value.

Council President Cynthia I. Newbille speaks after Mayor Levar Stoney announced that he and Richmond City Council propose a one time five cent tax rebate on Richmond property taxes. Chief of Staff Lincoln Saunders listens at left in Council Chamber on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The rebate will be the equivalent of 5 cents per $100 of assessed value, and it would offset some, but not all, the higher tax bills property owners face after this year’s average 13% increase in property values.

The council decided on a rebate rather than a cut in the property tax rate, which stays at $1.20 per $100.

For a house assessed at the latest median sales price for the city, $335,000, the $1.20 rate means a tax bill of $4,020. If that house saw the city’s average 13% rise in assessed value, its owner’s tax bill will be up from last year’s $3,558. The 5-cent rebate, which will come before the council later this year, translates to $167.50 for that house.

Property owners will receive their rebate checks in February.

The council approved using $18 million of the financial surplus left at the June 30 end of fiscal year 2022 to pay the rebate.

Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders has said cutting the $1.20 rate would not be prudent, because a possible economic recession looms.

That would depress real estate values and, if the city were to cut the rate, depress tax collections with a doubled effect of slumping values and a lower rate. Several Virginia cities, including Richmond, were hit by just that double blow after the Great Recession of 2008.

Separately, the council approved a resolution asking for a study on new regulatory approach for convenience stores. 

They are currently treated the same as supermarkets in the zoning code, but Councilmembers Ellen Robertson and Ann-Frances Lambert want them treated by different standards.

They cited public safety concerns and the fact that the stores do not offer a broad range of fresh foodstuffs.

