Richmond council approves tax rebate

Richmond’s city council formally approved a plan to pay a rebate on real estate taxes, to give taxpayers some relief after a bigger-than-expected jump in assessed value.

The rebate will be the equivalent of 5 cents per $100 of assessed value, and it would offset some, but not all, the higher tax bills property owners face after this year’s average 13% increase in property values.

The council decided on a rebate rather than a cut in the property tax rate, which stays at $1.20 per $100.

For a house assessed at the latest median sales price for the city, $335,000, the $1.20 rate means a tax bill of $4,020. If that house saw the city’s average 13% rise in assessed value, its owner’s tax bill will be up from last year’s $3,558. The 5-cent rebate, which will come before the council later this year, translates to $167.50 for that house.

Property owners will receive their rebate checks in February.

The council approved using $18 million of the financial surplus left at the June 30 end of fiscal year 2022 to pay the rebate.

Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders has said cutting the $1.20 rate would not be prudent, because a possible economic recession looms.

That would depress real estate values and, if the city were to cut the rate, depress tax collections with a doubled effect of slumping values and a lower rate. Several Virginia cities, including Richmond, were hit by just that double blow after the Great Recession of 2008.

Separately, the council approved a resolution asking for a study on new regulatory approach for convenience stores.

They are currently treated the same as supermarkets in the zoning code, but Councilmembers Ellen Robertson and Ann-Frances Lambert want them treated by different standards.

They cited public safety concerns and the fact that the stores do not offer a broad range of fresh foodstuffs.

