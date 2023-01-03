Richmond council elects Jones as president

Jones has represented the 9th, south central district, since 2017. He is senior pastor at Village of Faith Ministries.
Newbille had been council president since 2019 and served as vice president of the council from 2017 to 2018. She was elected to the council in 2009, representing the city’s East End.
The council president runs council meetings and is empowered to step in as acting mayor if that post is empty.
The council members also elected Kristen M. Nye to succeed vice president Ellen Robertson. Nye has represented the southwest 4th district since 2017. She is a freelance researcher and writer. She was also unopposed.
