Richmond council elects Jones as president

The Richmond City Council has elected Michael Jones to succeed council president Cynthia Newbille.

He was unopposed.

Jones has represented the 9th, south central district, since 2017. He is senior pastor at Village of Faith Ministries.

Councilmember Michael J. Jones listens during a City Council meeting on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Richmond City Council Chambers in Richmond, Virginia.

Newbille had been council president since 2019 and served as vice president of the council from 2017 to 2018. She was elected to the council in 2009, representing the city’s East End.

The council president runs council meetings and is empowered to step in as acting mayor if that post is empty.

The council members also elected Kristen M. Nye to succeed vice president Ellen Robertson. Nye has represented the southwest 4th district since 2017. She is a freelance researcher and writer. She was also unopposed.

Michael Jones replaces outgoing president Cynthia Newbille.

 JOE MAHONEY
 Eva Russo

