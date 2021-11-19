Richmond cuts ribbon on new plaza mural, parklet in Jackson Ward

It also costs at least $10,000, which creates a financial barrier for anyone interested in applying to build a parklet, Vonck said in an email.

Some businesses, property owners and city residents also loathe the loss of on-street parking.

Department of Public Works Director Bobby Vincent earlier this fall paused plans for a parklet on Brookland Park Boulevard in front of Ms. Bee's Juice Bar after several people complained to 3rd District Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert about it would take away on-street parking in the busy commercial strip. Vincent and Lambert in a community meeting this fall said they also worry that having a parklet there would attract more homeless people and lead to criminal activity, such as prostitution and drug dealing.

Vincent said Tuesday that he is not concerned about such issues at the new parklet in Jackson Ward.

"We certainly are in favor of having parklets located throughout the city of Richmond, but we do want to make certain that when we have them installed in the right parts of the city ... where people welcome them," he said. "Not everyone wants a parklet in their neighborhood."