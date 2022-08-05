Richmond eliminates one of 3 finalists for Diamond District project

An overview of the city's redevelopment plans for an area it plans to call the "Diamond District"
Chris Suarez
Richmond Flying Squirrels Shane Matheny, left, Jacob Heyward, right, congratulate Brett Auerbach, center, as he hits a grand slam against Reading Fightin Phils in the fifth inning at The Diamond in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Members of the city panel includes City Council members Katherine Jordan and Ann-Frances Lambert, Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders, Director of Economic Development Leonard Sledge and James Duval, the city’s investment and debt portfolio manager.
The project faces a short timeline, as the management of the city's minor league Flying Squirrels baseball team say a new stadium is needed by 2025 in order to meet new facility standards established by Major League Baseball. Otherwise the team could leave.City officials say renovation of The Diamond, which opened in 1985, is not feasible.
A city-commissioned study says the cost of a new stadium could range from about $70 million to $80 million. City officials have said they are seeking to minimize public financing for the development.
In order for the project to happen, the Richmond City Council must approve the sale of the property as well as the terms and conditions of the partnership. Seven of its nine members must vote for it to proceed.
Top 5 weekend events: BrewHaha, Todd Barry & Avail Over the James
A Richmond prosecutor on Wednesday told a judge during a hearing for two Guatemalan immigrants charged in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot that he had no evidence that it was to planned for Dogwood Dell, as the city's police chief and mayor noted during a July 6 press conference.
Leonard Sledge, Richmond’s director of economic development, answered questions from prospective developers for The Diamond and the nearly 70 acres of property it sits on at an information session in Richmond on Jan. 19.
Richmond Flying Squirrels Shane Matheny, left, Jacob Heyward, right, congratulate Brett Auerbach, center, as he hits a grand slam against Reading Fightin Phils in the fifth inning at The Diamond in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
The Flying Squirrels’ home opener on April 12 was once again a sellout. After two years of crowds limited by the COVID pandemic, fans are once again flocking to to see the Squirrels play. On the fourth of July a sellout crowd of 9,810 was in attendance.