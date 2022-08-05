 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Richmond eliminates one of 3 finalists for Diamond District project

  • 0

The city of Richmond announced Friday that it now considering just two development teams to replace The Diamond and build a new neighborhood around it.

According to a news release from the city, a panel of city officials has narrowed the field to RVA Diamond Partners and Richmond Community Development Partners, meaning that the Vision300 team that includes the Hourigan Group, Canterbury Enterprises, Timmons Group and Boston-based Freehold Capital Management is no longer being considered.

A new 10-page FAQ released by the city Friday says officials expect to officially select a preferred development team "by the end of the summer."

People are also reading…

the Diamond and vacant city-owned property

Leonard Sledge, Richmond’s director of economic development, answered questions from prospective developers for The Diamond and the nearly 70 acres of property it sits on at an information session in Richmond on Jan. 19.

"Panel members have been in communications with finalists to test financial assumptions to fully understand the stadium and infrastructure financing," according to the document. "These discussion enable the Evaluation Panel to recommend the best development team with the best financial proposal to fulfill the city's vision for the Diamond District."

Download PDF Diamond District FAQ

Members of the city panel includes City Council members Katherine Jordan and Ann-Frances Lambert, Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders, Director of Economic Development Leonard Sledge and James Duval, the city’s investment and debt portfolio manager.

The project faces a short timeline, as the management of the city's minor league Flying Squirrels baseball team say a new stadium is needed by 2025 in order to meet new facility standards established by Major League Baseball. Otherwise the team could leave.City officials say renovation of The Diamond, which opened in 1985, is not feasible.

Squirrels vs Altoona

The Flying Squirrels’ home opener on April 12 was once again a sellout. After two years of crowds limited by the COVID pandemic, fans are once again flocking to to see the Squirrels play. On the fourth of July a sellout crowd of 9,810 was in attendance.

A city-commissioned study says the cost of a new stadium could range from about $70 million to $80 million. City officials have said they are seeking to minimize public financing for the development.

In order for the project to happen, the Richmond City Council must approve the sale of the property as well as the terms and conditions of the partnership. Seven of its nine members must vote for it to proceed.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

UPDATE: Prosecutor says no evidence Dogwood Dell was target of alleged plot; Richmond chief 'stands behind' investigation

UPDATE: Prosecutor says no evidence Dogwood Dell was target of alleged plot; Richmond chief 'stands behind' investigation

A Richmond prosecutor on Wednesday told a judge during a hearing for two Guatemalan immigrants charged in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot that he had no evidence that it was to planned for Dogwood Dell, as the city's police chief and mayor noted during a July 6 press conference.

Watch now: Defendants in alleged July Fourth mass shooting plot appear in Richmond court

Read the statement from Richmond police

Continuing coverage of alleged Dogwood Dell shooting plot

Watch Now: Related Video

Red hot lava gushes from the ground after eruption in Iceland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News