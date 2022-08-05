Richmond eliminates one of 3 finalists for Diamond District project

The city of Richmond announced Friday that it now considering just two development teams to replace The Diamond and build a new neighborhood around it.

According to a news release from the city, a panel of city officials has narrowed the field to RVA Diamond Partners and Richmond Community Development Partners, meaning that the Vision300 team that includes the Hourigan Group, Canterbury Enterprises, Timmons Group and Boston-based Freehold Capital Management is no longer being considered.

A new 10-page FAQ released by the city Friday says officials expect to officially select a preferred development team "by the end of the summer."

"Panel members have been in communications with finalists to test financial assumptions to fully understand the stadium and infrastructure financing," according to the document. "These discussion enable the Evaluation Panel to recommend the best development team with the best financial proposal to fulfill the city's vision for the Diamond District."

Members of the city panel includes City Council members Katherine Jordan and Ann-Frances Lambert, Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders, Director of Economic Development Leonard Sledge and James Duval, the city’s investment and debt portfolio manager.

The project faces a short timeline, as the management of the city's minor league Flying Squirrels baseball team say a new stadium is needed by 2025 in order to meet new facility standards established by Major League Baseball. Otherwise the team could leave.City officials say renovation of The Diamond, which opened in 1985, is not feasible.

A city-commissioned study says the cost of a new stadium could range from about $70 million to $80 million. City officials have said they are seeking to minimize public financing for the development.

In order for the project to happen, the Richmond City Council must approve the sale of the property as well as the terms and conditions of the partnership. Seven of its nine members must vote for it to proceed.