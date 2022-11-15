Richmond faith leaders call on city to help with evictions

A group of 22 faith organizations that has lobbied the Richmond City Council to pass affordable housing measures is now urging officials to step in amid a surge in evictions.

“It’s no secret the housing crisis across the city is awful and gets getting worse,” said the Rev. Mairi Renwick of Union Presbyterian Seminary. “It’s not just that people can’t find affordable places to live it’s that there’s nowhere to live.”

Renwick is a member of Richmonders Involved to Strengthen our Communities, or RISC, a group founded in 2002 to advocate on housing and public safety issues.

The group was instrumental in getting the city pass a $300,000 budget amendment to establish a mobile home repair and replacement program.

They also were a voice in efforts to adopt an ordinance that sets aside a portion of Richmond real estate taxes for the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which helps lower-income residents.

“There are many ideas about who RISC is ... some would even call us bullies” said the Rev. Marvin Gilliam Jr. of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. “But we do not seek to harm are intimidate anyone.”

Renwick and Gilliam were two of about 150 RISC members who descended on the Richmond City Council meeting on Monday.

Gilliam said RISC seeks to listen to the vulnerable population of the city, put forth potential solutions and “seek to hold public officials accountable.”

Their renewed concern has been over evictions, which have increased as rent relief and other programs provided during the pandemic have run out. A total of 591 eviction hearings are scheduled in Richmond this week alone, according to data from the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, a nonprofit law firm that provides free legal assistance to low-income residents.

During a press conference outside City Hall, RISC Co-President the Rev. Amy Redwine said part of Tuesday’s demonstration was to raise awareness about Richmond's housing crisis and urge council to increase funding towards the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration projected the fund to grow by $2 million every year for the next five years. The city’s ordinance proposes that city council make an annual appropriate of local funds to the AHTF.

In fiscal year 2022, Richmond allocated around $2.9 million in local funding and additional $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan revenue to the AHTF, for a total of about $12.9 million.

In fiscal year 2023, the Richmond City Council proposed a $10 million of federal funds to the AHTF, but has yet to allocate any local funds.

“We need these housing units and we must follow the ordinance because it is law and because we’re in a housing crisis,” said Redwine.