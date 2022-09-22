 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond Fire Department to expand with $13.7 million FEMA grant

20201025_MET_GRAD_JM01

Twelve new firefighters take the oath of office during graduation ceremonies for the 100th basic fire recruit class Richmond Fire Department's held at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on Friday, October 23, 2020.

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Richmond Fire Department announced Thursday that new federal funding it has received will go toward creating four 18-person fire companies.

The funding for the 72 new operational positions comes from a $13.7 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program.

A fire department news release said the new positions will “directly support emergency and non-emergency responses” and that the department’s current recruiting process will be used to hire people for the roles.

The department recently announced that it is shortening its hiring process so that it now takes just three to five months instead of nine to 12 months.

