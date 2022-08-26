Richmond Fire Department to shorten recruit academy as 10% of positions remain vacant

It currently takes up to a year for a new recruit in the Richmond Fire Department to become a full-fledged firefighter. Department officials want to cut that time down to as few as three months.

The department has yet to release specific details about how they intend to cut down the recruitment and training time, but the announcement this week comes as the city continues to deal with concerns about low staffing levels and pay for public safety workers.

"Much of it is streamlining the hiring process," department spokeswoman Amy Vu said in an email. "Before RFD would complete one step of the process at a time and now there will be more overlap (i.e. background checks, physicals, etc.) A portion of the testing is also being moved online."

In July, Fire Chief Melvin Carter told the Richmond City Council's Public Safety Standing Committee that there are 47 vacancies in the department. On Thursday, however, Vu said that 411 of the 421 positions in the department budget are filled when 28 recruits who are slated to graduate in October are included in the count.

When not including the new recruits, the department has 10% of its positions unfilled.

She said it normally takes about nine to 12 months for recruits to finish the academy and get hired. The department's goal is to reduce it to three to five months.

"We are reducing the length of the Recruit Academy with the goal of getting firefighters on the streets of Richmond sooner," Vu said. "This does not impact the quality or the amount of training they will receive – just when and how they complete some of it."

Mayor Levar Stoney and administration officials in the past two years have prioritized pay increases and an overhaul of compensation plans for police and firefighters of reports of low morale, high turnover and low staffing levels.

In March, the City Council approved the administration's plan to increase the starting pay for new police and firefighters who graduate from the academy from $44,000 to $51,900. City officials chose the amount to match the starting pay of their counterparts in the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield.

The city also granted pay increases of at least 10% to all current public safety employees. All other city workers received a 5% wage bump.

Several fire department employees and union leaders said they welcome the effort to increase wages and streamline the hiring process, but said they have not yet been informed about changes to the latter.

"As of now I simply don’t have enough information on this new process to make a comment," said Keith Andes, a retired Richmond firefighter and president of the International Association of Firefighters 995. "If it helps to get our staffing numbers back where they need to be, than I’m sure we can support this decision, but I need to talk with someone within the RFD administration to get specifics."

Capt. William Spindle, president of the Brothers and Sisters Combined, a professional firefighters association focused on diversity and inclusion, said in an interview Thursday that he also has not yet talked to department leadership about the changes to the recruitment and training process, but said it sounds like "a great idea."

While some local firefighters have complained about the staff shortage leading to a new mandatory overtime policy, Spindle said it's because there are not enough employees volunteering to work extra hours.

While he said some employees are failing to uphold their oath to serve the public, he added that are some who have needed to pick up second jobs to make more money and don't have enough time to volunteer for extra shifts.

He said getting closer to full staffing would enable employees to also do more work in the community and other work assignments rather than being on call to deploy in emergency situations.

Anthony Wells, a firefighter who has been with the department for 18 years, agreed.

"Staffing is an absolute nightmare," he said. "My prayer is that we get continuous recruitment and academy classes."

Wells said the mandatory overtime policy makes it difficult for firefighters, especially those who are struggling to arrange childcare around the extra hours they have to work. He said it also makes it hard for officials to fill other duties, such as routine building safety inspections to improve fire prevention.

"We're hurting across the board," he said.

At Thursday's press conference, department officials pitched the public on considering a career in public safety given the pay increases and changes to the hiring process.

"If someone wants to have a career in fire service that extends beyond riding in the back of a firetruck, Richmond is definitely the place where you want to be," said Korita Brown Jones, deputy director of administration for the city fire department. "That's because you can go from starting off as a first-level firefighter moving through the ranks. But there's also different areas: logistics, administration and operations."

"There are so many different ways to serve that don't require you running into a burning building."