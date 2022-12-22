Richmond gets $13.7 million to hire 72 firefighters

Richmond has won a $13.7 million, three-year federal grant to hire 72 firefighters.

The money is through the Federal Emergency Management Agency Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program. It is the only one so far granted to a Virginia fire department.

The city will use the money to form four new 18-person fire companies.

One will be a fire engine company and the other three will be fire truck companies.

The grants cover salaries at $43,500 for year one and $44,000 for years two and three. They also cover more than $19,000 a year per position for fringe benefits.

It will run from March 2023 to March 2026.

This summer, Fire Chief Melvin Carter told city council's Public Safety Committee that the department had 47 vacancies. It is budgeted to have 421 positions.

In March, the City Council approved the administration's plan to increase the starting pay for new police and firefighters who graduate from the academy from $44,000 to $51,900. City officials chose the amount to match the starting pay of their counterparts in the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico.

