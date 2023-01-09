Richmond gets land for Burying Ground trail

Richmond is getting 1.5 acres at the northern end of North Seventh Street that city officials say might someday be part of a trail linking the Shockoe Hill Burying Ground Historic District and the historic sites in a future Enslaved African Heritage Campus in Shockoe Bottom.

The City Council on Monday formally accepted the land as a gift from Sauer Properties Inc.

The land is in two lots, at 1220 N. Seventh St. and 1241 N. Seventh St., and is near Cannon Branch of Shockoe Creek, as well as another property in the Burying Ground Historic District that the city acquired in 2021.

“Due to the location of the property, it could serve as an important link in a future trail,” a briefing paper for the council said.

Last month, the Mellon Foundation granted $11 million to the city for a Shockoe Heritage Campus Interpretive Center in Shockoe Bottom.

This will be a cultural space at the Shockoe Bottom train shed to memorialize the history of slavery in Richmond.

The council also approved using $250,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to pay for a dozen façade improvement projects along the Hull Street corridor, extending the scope of the city’s decade old Façade Improvement Program.

That program was launched as a comprehensive program for revitalizing the Arts & Cultural District in downtown Richmond. Through the program, the city so far has made 35 grants to building owners and tenants for façade improvement.

