Richmond housing authority fills CEO role after extended search

Two years after losing its chief executive officer, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has officially hired someone for the position permanently.

“Our board is thrilled to welcome Steven as our next CEO. He has breadth and depth of knowledge combined with his passion and experience will ensure that RRHA strengthens its commitment to our residents and re-establishes itself as a leader in the creation of affordable housing,” said RRHA Board Chairman Barrett Hardiman. “Steven is excited to build lasting partnerships with everyone in the community to deliver the best possible outcomes for our residents and our city.”

Nesmith's arrival comes as the housing authority is in the middle of demolishing the 504 units at Creighton Court to redevelop the public housing neighborhood into a new "mixed-income" community. After years of considering redevelopment at other housing sites, the authority is preparing to do the same at Gilpin Court soon.

RRHA has struggled to fill the CEO position after its former chief left no more than 12 months after he was hired. The job, which entails overseeing about 3,700 public housing units, has had a revolving door of permanent and temporary chiefs for the past decade, including three interim leaders since 2020.

Nesmith, according to an RRHA news release, has worked as legal counsel at several Washington law firms and for several public housing authorities across the country. The agency said he he has experienced navigating regulatory and compliance issues for public agencies, obtaining federal and state funding and implementing low-income housing tax credit programs.

A Linkedin page for Nesmith says he previously worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as an assistant secretary and the Department of Commerce as a deputy assistant secretary. He was also COO for a division of Fidelity National and worked as a lawyer in the law firms of Holland and Knight and Reed Smith.

Nesmith obtained his law degree from Georgetown Law and received an undergraduate degree from American University.

“I am pleased to be here. I know the mayor and the city have some aggressive goals related to the provision of affordable housing and I look forward to RRHA being a part of that solution,” Nesmith said.