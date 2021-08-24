Richmond interim director promoted to head of budget and strategic planning for city

Jason P. May is now Richmond’s director of the city’s Office of Budget & Strategic Planning. Three months after May was promoted to the role in an interim capacity, the city announced his official appointment as the head of the office Monday.

“Jason has swiftly established himself as a strong fiscal manager and responsible steward of taxpayer dollars,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a release. “Our city government and Richmond’s residents are well-served by this appointment.”

The city originally hired May in 2019 as deputy director for budget and strategic planning. He will succeed former director Jay Brown, who left the city earlier this year to become a deputy administrator in Hanover County.

May is a graduate of the University of North Carolina and holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Appalachian State University.

Jim Nolan, a spokesman for the city, said May’s annual salary is $148,000, which is $1,000 more than Brown’s salary prior to his departure.

The appointment is the latest in a series of recent promotions for interim directors.