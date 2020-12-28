Richmond issues request for casino project proposals ahead of 2021 referendum

Eleven months ahead of a local referendum on whether to permit casino gambling, Richmond officials Monday issued a request for casino resort development plans in the city.
Richmond officials said they want proposals that can accomplish about a dozen different objectives aimed at creating economic and development opportunities while mitigating any potential adverse impacts on neighbors and city residents.
“This competitive selection process will allow us to find the best opportunity for Richmond, an economic development project that includes well-paying jobs and workforce training opportunities,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement Monday. “Ultimately, the operator selected for this project must bring to the table the economic opportunity and community benefits voters will support in November.”
Gov. Ralph Northam earlier this year signed a law allowing for sports betting operations and the construction of a casino in five Virginia cities, subject to approval by voters in each locality. Richmond officials are planning for a referendum next November.
Voters in four cities — Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth — overwhelmingly supported plans in their respective localities last month.
State officials estimate that the five venues could generate $262 million annually in state tax revenue. Richmond officials are unsure of how much local tax revenue the new project can create until all the proposals are submitted.
Director of Economic Development Leonard Sledge said the project could be a boon for the city "at the sole expense" of the casino operator.
"Subjecting potential operators to a robust competitive review process ensures that the city can make the most of this opportunity on behalf of its residents," he said.
In an email Monday, Sam Schwartzkopf, a spokesperson for the mayor, said no public funds will be used to support the project. "The casino operator will be solely responsible for all costs associated with designing, building, opening and operating the resort casino," she said.
Based on pubic input from a survey the city conducted earlier this month, the applicants must present plans that include details about how it will support minority-owned business enterprise and improve surrounding businesses and public infrastructure.
At least three organizations have thus far expressed interest in constructing a Richmond casino: the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Colonial Downs Group and Urban One Inc.
Though supporters of the project say it is an opportunity to create jobs and new tax revenue, some civic leaders and residents worry it could lead to gentrification, traffic congestion and crime.
Residents in South Richmond, for example, bristled when the Pamunkey Indian Tribe earlier this year released conceptual plans and renderings for a $350 million casino resort in Manchester.
In addition to drawings, details about the size of the facility and revenue projections, the city also asked applicants to submit community engagement plans and commit to mitigating adverse impacts on the public.
Applications are due Feb. 22. The city's request for proposals can be found online at rva.gov/economic-development/resort-casino.
