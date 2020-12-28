Richmond issues request for casino project proposals ahead of 2021 referendum

Director of Economic Development Leonard Sledge said the project could be a boon for the city "at the sole expense" of the casino operator.

"Subjecting potential operators to a robust competitive review process ensures that the city can make the most of this opportunity on behalf of its residents," he said.

In an email Monday, Sam Schwartzkopf, a spokesperson for the mayor, said no public funds will be used to support the project. "The casino operator will be solely responsible for all costs associated with designing, building, opening and operating the resort casino," she said.

Based on pubic input from a survey the city conducted earlier this month, the applicants must present plans that include details about how it will support minority-owned business enterprise and improve surrounding businesses and public infrastructure.

At least three organizations have thus far expressed interest in constructing a Richmond casino: the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Colonial Downs Group and Urban One Inc.

Though supporters of the project say it is an opportunity to create jobs and new tax revenue, some civic leaders and residents worry it could lead to gentrification, traffic congestion and crime.