Richmond judge in Lee statue case says ruling expected in 7 to 10 days

The trial to determine the fate of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue was held Monday in a Richmond court room, and it became a wide-ranging discussion on the causes of the Civil War and race relations for the past 160 years.

Gov. Ralph Northam called for the 130-year-old statue to be dismantled June 4, but a lawsuit seeks to keep it standing. Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant said he expects to issue his ruling in seven to 10 days.

The proceedings started Monday morning, lasted most of the day and included arguments from both sides and the testimony of four witnesses. At the crux of the plaintiffs' claim are deeds that were signed in 1887 and 1890 that required the monument to be held "perpetually sacred" and protected by the state. Patrick McSweeney, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, called Northam’s order to take down the statue unconstitutional.

Toby Heytens, solicitor general for Virginia, argued for the defense that a contract signed 130 years ago has no legally binding obligations on the governor and that a state can’t contract away its sovereignty. Private parties can’t use the courts to force the leader of a state to display a message it doesn’t want to display.

“The government is always allowed to change its mind,” Heytens said.