Richmond launches public engagement initiative for long-term transit plans

The city of Richmond on Tuesday marked the beginning of a new two-year process to form a new strategic plan for transportation development.

The goal of the Richmond Connects initiative, which was presented in a webinar, is to help the city in creating a near-term action plan that guides how the city should prioritize transportation projects such as creating bike lanes, improving mass transit service and paving streets and sidewalks.

The public feedback inform the creation of a long-term plan for high-level projects and priorities over the next three decades.

City officials say one of the main goals is to have an equity-centered process that involves engagement with communities that have been historically underserved and lack access to public transit and other amenities.

The City Council last month adopted a formal policy guide for the process. The guide says past transportation decisions led to injustices that harmed people of color and their communities.

A timeline provided by city officials says the process will take place over six phases and include pop-up events, focus groups and public webinars.

More information about the process can be found online at rvaconnects.com.