Richmond launches second attempt at West Broad Street rezoning after backlash to plans allowing 20-story buildings

“It’s well known that this was a very highly debated paper when it came out last year,” Kevin Vonck, the city’s acting planning director, said of the proposed zoning changes. “One of the things we did was go out to the civic associations before we put pen to paper writing a new proposal. I think the proposal that’s on the table now ... addresses a lot of the concerns that were brought up during the process in 2020.”

Kerthy Hearn, a member of the Historic West Grace Street Association, said she and others are generally fine with the proposed zoning in her neighborhood, but they are still concerned about building setback standards that could make the alleys between properties on West Broad Street and Grace Street even more narrow.

While there have been some improvements to the plan, according to her and others in her civic association, she and some of her neighbors said they’re still bothered by the process so far. They said they also worry that allowing too much growth could alienate homeowners and lead to an influx of renters and negligent property owners.