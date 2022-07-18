Richmond mayor, council reach agreement on collective bargaining ordinance

An effort to allow certain Richmond municipal workers to unionize took a crucial step forward Monday, with Mayor Levar Stoney and the City Council reaching an agreement on an ordinance that would let employees negotiate labor contracts. The approval clears the way for a historic vote next week.

The council met to formally introduce the 32-page ordinance in a special meeting Monday, about six months after talks started. Various public meetings also were held.

“I appreciate the collaboration between council and administration to reach an agreement on a responsive and responsible collective bargaining paper that will support both our workers and our citizens,” said Stoney.

Collective bargaining is the process in which an employer and a union of workers negotiate terms and conditions of employment, which may include details about wages, hours, overtime, paid time off, safety and health.

Supports of the Richmond effort said workers deserve a voice at the bargaining table and cited high worker turnover, low pay and other issues that made retention difficult. Critics said unionization would cost too much money and create challenges for government administrators.

About 3,000 people are in the Richmond city workforce.

Stoney, along with Councilmembers Reva Trammell and Kristen Nye, submitted measures that would allow city workers to negotiate with the city for new labor contracts. After months of compromises, Nye and Trammell thanked their colleagues for their efforts and compromise leading up to this point.

“I have championed for our employees for years," said Trammell, in a statement. "I am ecstatic to have my colleagues reach an agreement that benefits employees. This agreement moves the needle forward and ensures their voices will continue to be heard for years to come."

"This agreement marks a significant step forward for the city of Richmond and its employees," said Nye. "This compromise creates a solid foundation for city employees to advocate for competitive pay and benefits and continue their great service to our residents."

Representatives from several local union organizations also signed on to the letter of support including David Broder, SEIU Virginia 512's president.

“Passing collective bargaining rights is a historic moment for Richmond city employees and workers across Virginia," said Broder. "City employees have come together in our union, SEIU Virginia 512, to speak out for a real seat at the table to ensure great union jobs and great public services for all working families in the city."

The ordinance sets up a framework for workers to hold union elections. That process could take another several months to complete. If legislation does pass, no workers would be required to join a union or pay dues for one, per the state’s “right to work” statute.

The council is expected to vote on the ordinance during a meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday.