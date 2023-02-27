Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, 41, and Brandy Washington tied the knot last week, a year after the couple got engaged.

Stoney posted a picture from the wedding to Instagram and tagged his wife, whose account now reads Brandy W. Stoney.

According to her page on LinkedIn, Washington is a native Richmonder, a former scientist, a diversity professional and currently employed at Altria. She graduated with a chemistry degree from Randolph-Macon College and received her MBA from the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond.

The wedding was held Thursday in Charleston, South Carolina.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe was in attendance and tweeted his congratulations to Stoney and his bride on Twitter: "Dorothy and I could not be happier ... Levar is a part of the McAuliffe family and we are so thrilled to welcome Brandy. Congratulations to the Stoneys from all the McAuliffes."

Dorothy and I could not be happier for @LevarStoney and Brandy ❤️ Levar is a part of the McAuliffe family and we are so thrilled to welcome Brandy. Congratulations to the Stoneys from all the McAuliffes 🍾🥂🍻 pic.twitter.com/f2tQsSD7vV — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) February 24, 2023