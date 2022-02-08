Richmond Mayor Stoney announces gun buyback program in State of the City address

Richmond continues to struggle with violence and poverty, but the city is making progress in addressing the city's challenges through "bold moves," Mayor Levar Stoney said in his annual State of the City address Tuesday.

In a nearly 40-minute speech delivered before a limited audience of about 50 city officials and guests at Main Street Station, Stoney announced a new $500,000 gun buyback program while reviewing his administration's upcoming and ongoing initiatives.

"If I could summarize this administration approach in one sentence, I would say, 'We are about the fix.' And I can say with confidence that we're making progress," the mayor said.

After winning election to a second four-year term in 2020, Stoney is entering his sixth year as mayor.

The mayor said the city has seen some economic growth throughout his tenure despite the COVID-19 pandemic, adding 1,000 jobs during the 2021 fiscal year and reducing the unemployment rate to 3.1% as of December.

Stoney also said the city is poised to continue developing, citing upcoming plans for the redevelopment of The Diamond baseball stadium and the CoStar Group's recent announcement of a new 26-story tower downtown that will create 2,000 jobs.

Challenges still remain, however, as the city's homicide rate was on the rise last year and residents in parts of the city still struggle with job and housing insecurity, poor living conditions and raising children amid the pandemic.

Here are some of the other initiatives and topics Stoney discussed in Tuesday's speech.

Public safety

The city ended last year with 90 homicides on record, the most since 2004.

After announcing plans last week to distribute $1 million in community grants to combat gun violence, Stoney shared Tuesday that the city will also allocate $500,000 for a new gun buyback program.

"This will create incentives for folks to turn in operational firearms reducing the likelihood of them being used in violent crime," the mayor said. "In order to prosper, our city needs to be safe - safe at home, safe at work and safe at school. And that means we must be tough on violent crime and the root causes of it."

Officials said the funding will come from federal aid the city received last year from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Aside from the rise in fatal shootings, many city police officers in recent weeks have said they remain frustrated with their level of pay and high turnover in their ranks.

Stoney said the city must support law enforcement, and that his budget proposal for next year will include wage increases.

Casino referendum

After Stoney failed to convince the City Council to approve the $1.5 billion Navy Hill redevelopment plan in 2020, city voters last year rejected plans for the $560 million One Casino and Resort.

Stoney and other city leaders, however, are hoping that they can hit the jackpot with another roll of the dice.

In his speech, the mayor thanked the council for recently passing a resolution to hold another casino referendum this November.

"We lost a great opportunity last year to bring 1,500 good-paying jobs to Richmonders who needed them the most. But we will not despair," he said. "We will continue to push forward and fight for opportunities for economic mobility and prosperity."

While some city officials are eager to hold another referendum, with Stoney and some council members proposing a 2-cent real estate tax rate cut if it passes, legislation in the General Assembly could allow Petersburg voters to consider a casino resort in their community instead.

Stoney in his speech called on state lawmakers to reject legislation that would prevent Richmond from holding another referendum.

COVID-19

Stoney spoke out against Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order against mask mandates in schools and thanked Superintendent Jason Kamras for opposing it.

"There is no other way to put it - Gov. Youngkin's executive order going against the medical community was not only wrong, but dangerous," Stoney said.

"Richmond has to remain open. Schools have to remain open. Businesses have to remain open. And we stay open by following the science - vaccinations and masks," he added. "We must put science above politics."

After the Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to Youngkin's order, a bipartisan coalition in the Virginia Senate on Tuesday approved legislation that would stop local school divisions from enforcing mask mandates.