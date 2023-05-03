The city of Richmond has failed to collect millions of dollars in meals tax revenue with hundreds of businesses behind on fees, a recent audit reports.

According to the 21-page report released by the city auditor’s office, Richmond’s finance department did not send out assessment bills to several hundred businesses that did not pay meals taxes for one or more months during the last fiscal year or during the pandemic.

As a result, the city is out millions of potentially uncharged revenue.

The Finance Department could not be reached for further comment. Mayor Levar Stoney’s office also declined to comment.

The city charges a 7.5% tax on prepared food and beverages that customers pay to the businesses that are then collected by the city. These funds go to fund various services, with 1.5% of the total going directly to school improvements.

The audit found that of the 454 businesses with unfiled admissions, lodging and meals taxes for at least one month of the fiscal year 2022, nearly 60% of them had not paid for six months or more. Of those, only a quarter were contacted by tax enforcement.

Additionally, the office found that at least a few dozen businesses are actively selling prepared foods and not paying meals taxes as the finance department has them listed as closed.

The meals tax is considered a trust tax in which businesses self-report and, as a result, it can be difficult to determine total revenue loss. However, from the few dozen businesses that have not paid up, the audit estimates at least $1.5 million annually.

Last year, the city collected roughly $45.8 million in prepared food taxes.

In order to conduct the audit, the office obtained a list of businesses that did not file, randomly selected a sample size and determined how the finance department conducts tax collection.

In its findings, the office found that the city’s meals tax collection failures are primarily the result of understaffing, outdated business directories and limited software.

In 2018, the office released an audit that noted that the aging software program the city uses needs to be replaced, and requires staff to manually calculate bills that could result in errors.

While the city began sending out delinquent meals tax notices in July totaling 1,500 letters to 491 businesses, those notices arrived with out-of-date information as a result of the software system.

This resulted in an increase in calls to the understaffed finance department, employees of which then had to manually recalculate the correct bills, the audit reports.

The audit office issued several recommendations, recommending the director of finance:

Develop and implement a plan to review and remove closed businesses from the list;

Evaluate the completeness of the database of establishments that should be paying meals taxes;

Conduct follow-up visits to ensure businesses have not started to sell prepared foods and/or reopened;

Fill open Revenue Administration positions;

Follow up the businesses identified and collect taxes due;

Develop a plan to reconcile meals tax accounts in a timely manner;

Replace the current revenue management system.

According to the audit report, the finance department agreed to comply with the recommendations and has begun to make improvements.

