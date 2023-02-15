Richmond is one step closer to more affordable transit following the City Council’s unanimous vote Monday night to update its e-scooter policy two years after its inception.

People can now ride the rideshare electric scooters anywhere in the city from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. — five hours longer than under the previous 9 p.m. curfew.

Additionally, the policy change mandates companies deploy at least 20% of their fleets to the south side, ensuring a more equitable distribution.

Currently, companies have a 500-fleet maximum. They can opt to exceed this maximum as long as they meet the 20% south side deployment requirement.

Currently, there are two companies that operate within the city: Bird and Lime. Both are permitted to operate up to 500 e-scooters in the city for an annual fee of $45,000.

How Richmond will spend $155 million in pandemic relief aid Richmond is well on its way to spending the $155 million allocated for the city in the American Rescue Plan Act, with more than the half fundi…

Along with the changes to hours of operation and location, companies will now have to pay a 25% annual permit fee increase. This results in a net increase of $11,250 per company per year.

The additional revenue will go toward the city’s bikeshare program, which utilizes the funds obtained from permit fees.

Dironna Moore Clarke, administrator of the city’s Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility, addressed the city’s Land Use, Housing and Transportation Committee prior to the final vote to discuss the roles the e-scooters play in the city.

According to Clarke, e-scooters offer residents a different mode of transportation for getting to work, returning home and generally traveling short distances at a low cost.

The push to update the city’s e-scooter policy came after the office reviewed data regarding usage; that data showed people tend to operate them during the later hours of the day, with 20% of users attempting to use the devices after operating hours, Clarke said.

With the recent policy change, e-scooters will now share more equitable hours with the GRTC buses and bikeshare program.

Additionally, if certain locations are deemed problem areas, the Department of Public Works can enforce geo-fencing, which allows the city to stop any e-scooter transit in specific areas.

Bolt Mobility ceased its e-scooter operation in Richmond after informing the city that it would not renew its permits.

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' for 2023 📷 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 9, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023