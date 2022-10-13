Richmond, nonprofits scrambling to open shelters ahead of winter

Scores of Richmond households are behind on rent and utility bills, putting them at risk of eviction or losing power and water in their homes. And as cold weather begins to roll in with the fall, there could be fewer emergency shelter beds.

City officials said they are working with Commonwealth Catholic Charities to open a 60-bed inclement weather shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Parkway as soon as next month — a few weeks later than the city usually opens one during cold weather months.

They said there are also plans to open three other emergency shelters with a capacity for 90 more people, but that the city will need to find an additional $3 million to do so.

In a City Council committee meeting Thursday, 5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said the city is falling short, especially as officials have also yet to set up a $1 million emergency family fund with federal aid the council appropriated 12 months ago.

There are families, she said, with "bills hanging over their head, arrears of thousands of dollars ... and somehow they have to figure out how to maintain their minimum wage job, getting their kids to school and still put food on the table."

"When it comes to people in poverty in our city, I do not think we're doing right by them right now," she added.

The new shelter plan comes after Commonwealth Catholic Charities earlier this year returned $1.8 million the city had granted it to renovate its facility at 809 Oliver Hill Way to open a shelter with as many as 75 emergency beds and 24/7 access to showers, storage space, meal service and on-site case management.

The project fell through, according to city officials, because the nonprofit organization did not receive any bids from developers to do the work.

It would have been the first permanent emergency shelter in years, as the city and the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care, a network of homeless service providers, last year placed people in hotel rooms at the Quality Inn on Arthur Ashe Boulevard as a stop gap measure.

Administration officials in Thursday's meeting said the money from the abandoned Catholic Charities project is being reprogrammed for the new weather shelter plans.

Though plans for additional shelters are being arranged with Fifth Street Baptist Church, United Nations Church and RVA Sister's Keeper, the organizations will need additional funding to operate the shelter, said Sharon Ebert, the city's deputy chief administrative officer for planning and economic development.

She said the city could potentially reallocate money leftover from the fiscal year that ended June 30 after an audit is completed in the next few weeks.