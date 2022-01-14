Richmond officials considering two collective bargaining ordinances. Stoney's proposal excludes police, firefighters

Still, several people spoke in an informal public hearing supporting collective bargaining, including organizers with RCOP, SEIU Virginia 512, International Brotherhood of Teamsters and Richmond Firefighters Association IAFF Local 995.

"We can ensure that workers are respected on the job, protected with safe working conditions and paid a living wage," said Ben Himmelfarb, a city librarian and member of Richmond for All's governing board. "Too many full-time staff in our libraries with years of experience are forced to work two or even three jobs simply to take care of themselves and their families. One job should be enough."

"We feel like we have been left out a lot of times from decision making when we represent a big body of folks that are dedicated to their craft," said Keith Andes, president of the Richmond Firefighters Association. "Each and every one of them should have be able to have a voice."

Keith Andes, president of the Richmond Firefighters Association, said it's also not just about money, alleging that firefighters in the past have struggled to get city officials to replace a damaged stove in a firehouse. "These things are small problems in the grand scheme of things but they're so important to the people who serve at that station," he said.