Richmond officials want development pitches for stadium-anchored Diamond District

Richmond's City Hall is again looking to make a play for a major economic development project anchored by a new baseball stadium.
With the Richmond Flying Squirrels and Virginia Commonwealth University still hoping to share a new stadium near the Double-A baseball team's current home at The Diamond on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, city officials are preparing to ask private developers for conceptual plans to transform the site into an "entertainment destination" based around a new stadium, one to include housing, offices and retail shopping.
Richmond administration officials say they plan to make the request by year's end under a timeline that anticipates the City Council approving a development partner for the so-called Diamond District by next summer.
Several council members, however, said in a committee meeting Tuesday that before the solicitation process begins, they want more information about financing, minority business participation, job training, economic justice and public engagement.
"I think that those things are essential for us to resolve before we ask the private sector to make an investment in something that we need be sure we're ready for," said Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, one of the three members of the council's Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee.
The city's goal is to redevelop the stadium site as envisioned in the Richmond 300 master plan adopted by the City Council last December.
Under the master plan, the city intends to turn the area into its own distinct neighborhood while linking it to the growing Scott's Addition district and other developments that are expected to rise near the Science Museum of Virginia and the Sauer Center. VCU is also planning to develop a 40-acre athletic campus along Hermitage Road nearby.
Maritza Pechin, a deputy planning director in charge of the city's Office of Equitable Development, said city officials plan to evaluate development plans based on their inclusion of public open space; shared parking and transportation strategies; infrastructure for public transportation, bicycles and pedestrians; and high-quality design features.
She said officials also plan to give special consideration to equitable development benefits, such as affordable for-sale and rental housing, job creation, local hiring and sustainable development plans.
Pechin said financing plans will be a major component of the evaluation process.
"We want to make sure we utilize a financing approach that minimizes public investment and risk and maximizes private investment," she said.
Lou DiBella, president and managing general partner of the Flying Squirrels, has said his team needs to be in a new ballpark by 2025 to avoid the team leaving the city because of new stadium standards required by Major League Baseball, which has operational control of the minor leagues.
The Diamond, which opened in 1985, does not comply — putting Richmond at risk of eventually losing minor league baseball, as it did in 2009 when the Triple-A Richmond Braves left town because of dissatisfaction with The Diamond.
