Richmond officials want development pitches for stadium-anchored Diamond District

Richmond's City Hall is again looking to make a play for a major economic development project anchored by a new baseball stadium.

With the Richmond Flying Squirrels and Virginia Commonwealth University still hoping to share a new stadium near the Double-A baseball team's current home at The Diamond on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, city officials are preparing to ask private developers for conceptual plans to transform the site into an "entertainment destination" based around a new stadium, one to include housing, offices and retail shopping.

Richmond administration officials say they plan to make the request by year's end under a timeline that anticipates the City Council approving a development partner for the so-called Diamond District by next summer.

Several council members, however, said in a committee meeting Tuesday that before the solicitation process begins, they want more information about financing, minority business participation, job training, economic justice and public engagement.

"I think that those things are essential for us to resolve before we ask the private sector to make an investment in something that we need be sure we're ready for," said Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, one of the three members of the council's Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee.