Richmond picks Urban One casino in South Side for November referendum

Voters in the other four cities overwhelmingly approved casino plans in popular votes last fall. Richmond and Danville have been the only cities to use a competitive bidding process to decide who it would partner with to build a casino.

After officially making a request for proposals in December, Richmond earlier this year received six development proposals. The city eliminated three of them within a few weeks, deeming their plans inadequate for a variety of reasons, such as financial projections and site selection.

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, which is building a casino in Norfolk and was the first to introduce plans for a casino in Richmond in early 2020, drawing negative criticism from neighborhood associations near its originally proposed site in Manchester, were among those eliminated in the first stage.

Bally's Corp., a casino developer based in Rhode Island, made it through the first round, but the city eliminated its plans for a casino off Forest Hill Avenue near the Chippenham and Powhite parkways from contention last month after determining that approvals it would potentially need from state and federal officials could put the project in jeopardy. Many residents in the area also opposed the project, raising concerns about the impact it would have on quality of life, the surrounding environment and the graves of enslaved and freed Black people.