Richmond planners set $77.4 million COVID fund spending recommendation

Richmond's Planning Commission wants much of the second slice of federal COVID-19 relief funds to go for seven park and recreation projects.

Its recommendation for the $77.4 million last half of city funds from the American Rescue Plan Act includes two new projects: $2 million for the Texas Beach-North Bank Tower repair and $1 million for a bridge at the Crooked Branch Ravine.

The biggest projects it is recommending are $19 million each for existing work at the T.B. Smith Community Center on Ruffin Road and at Lucks Field.

Work on the Southside Community Center would get $8 million, while improvements at the Calhoun Center improvements would get $7 million.

Purchase and development of the James River Branch trail, which will be a paved, shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians, extending from 49th Street to Hopkins Road, would get $4.5 million.

The commission, meanwhile, is asking the city council to approve buying nearly 17 acres of CSX owned land for the trail– basically a 1.8 mile-long corridor between Westover Hills Boulevard to the west and Hopkins Road to the east. It will use state transportation funds for this $4 million purchase.

All in all, this project will cost $13 million. The city council has already slated $4.5 million for it out of the first half of the COVID relief money.

In addition to the parks and recreation capital projects, the Planning Commission proposes topping up the city's Affordable Housing Fund with $10 million.

The commission also proposes adding $2.5 million to the new Health Equity Trust Fund, which funds programs aimed at improving health and quality of life in communities experiencing deep health disparities and the longstanding impacts of racism.

The equity fund's support out of the $5 million of earlier COVID relief funds the city used to launch it includes programs to make sure homeless individuals get up to date vaccination and transitional housing and case management for people coming back to the city from prison who also have a history of addiction.

In addition, the commission recommends new COVID funds also include $1.5 million to the parks and recreation department to buy property for new parks.

The commission also recommends $1.2 million go to the Office of Sustainability to assess climate change risk, while the public works department would get $1.5 million to enhance street lighting, install cameras and to undertake various beautification projects.

Just under $200,000 will go to a COVID-19 reserve fund.