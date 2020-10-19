Richmond Planning Commission delays vote on turning medians near Lee statue into public parks

The Richmond Planning Commission decided Monday to delay its vote on a proposal that would restrict nighttime protests and public traffic on medians near the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue.
The measure is supported by several civic association concerned about the ongoing demonstrations and related activities that began in May around the graffiti-covered Confederate monument. The ordinance, requested by Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, would convert the medians into public parks and close them to public travel.
Mayor Levar Stoney, who Gray is facing in this year's mayoral election, also supports the proposal.
After several commissioners raised concerns about the lack of wider public engagement on the proposal — and the specificity to which it appears aimed at regulating protests — the commission voted 5-4 to continue the proposal for 60 days.
"If we're closing off a popular gathering place, do we want them assembling elsewhere? I think that is something we need to think about," said commission member Max Hepp-Buchanan, one of the five who voted for the delay.
Commission Chairman Rodney Poole and members Melvin Law, David Johannas and Lenora Reid, the city's acting chief administrative officer, voted against the delay.
The ordinance would convert 91,100 square feet of median space into public parks. The spaces would be on Monument Avenue from Meadow Street to Stuart Circle and on Allen Avenue from Park Avenue to West Broad Street.
The medians are currently maintained as public rights of way by the Department of Public Works.
Deborah Morton, deputy director of the parks department, said typical park rules that prohibit firearms and entry from sundown to sunrise would also apply unless the City Council approves a variance.
The ordinance would not apply to the state-owned circle where the statue stands.
Representatives for the Fan District Association, the Historic West Grace Association and the Monument Avenue Preservation Society submitted letters ahead of Monday's meeting in support of the ordinance.
Craig Bieber, Gray's legislative liaison, told the panel Monday that the councilwoman drafted the ordinance after several residents in the area continued raising alarm about people camping, loitering and carrying firearms at the circle and medians near their homes.
"Ultimately, what was advised in order to accomplish that goal ... is converting them into parks," he said. "Those prohibitions could then be implemented and enhance public safety in that area."
Shortly after the police killing of George Floyd of Minneapolis set off protests and riots in cities around the country, people in Richmond began gathering around the statue of Lee nightly to protest racial injustice, police brutality and the city's Confederate monuments.
Protesters, activists and others turned the area around the state-owned Lee statue into a community gathering space, dubbing it Marcus-David Peters Circle for a local teacher who was killed by Richmond police in 2018. Some neighbors, however, have complained about noise, late-night disruptions, loud confrontations and gunfire near their homes.
Commission member John "Jack" Thompson noted that restricting firearms in the medians would not stop people from gathering on sidewalks and other public areas around the statue.
"In the end, it doesn’t accomplish its goal," he said. "I would be in favor of a continuance to discuss this. But if we were to put it to a vote, I would go against it."
The New York Times Style Magazine last week ranked the transformed statue of Lee as the most influential work of protest art since World War II.
