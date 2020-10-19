Richmond Planning Commission delays vote on turning medians near Lee statue into public parks

The Richmond Planning Commission decided Monday to delay its vote on a proposal that would restrict nighttime protests and public traffic on medians near the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue.

The measure is supported by several civic association concerned about the ongoing demonstrations and related activities that began in May around the graffiti-covered Confederate monument. The ordinance, requested by Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, would convert the medians into public parks and close them to public travel.

Mayor Levar Stoney, who Gray is facing in this year's mayoral election, also supports the proposal.

After several commissioners raised concerns about the lack of wider public engagement on the proposal — and the specificity to which it appears aimed at regulating protests — the commission voted 5-4 to continue the proposal for 60 days.

"If we're closing off a popular gathering place, do we want them assembling elsewhere? I think that is something we need to think about," said commission member Max Hepp-Buchanan, one of the five who voted for the delay.

Commission Chairman Rodney Poole and members Melvin Law, David Johannas and Lenora Reid, the city's acting chief administrative officer, voted against the delay.