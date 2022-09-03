Richmond planning to clean up algae build up in Fountain Lake

The scummy green film often seen atop the water at Fountain Lake in William Byrd Park has made it hard for Melissa Logsdon to be proud of living by what she thinks should be recognized more widely as Richmond's crown jewel.

The lake nestled between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and South Robinson Street in the approximately 275-acre park remains a major attraction for the city. Logsdon and some of her neighbors, however, say that the city in recent years has failed to adequately maintain the lake, as algae blooms turn the water an ugly green color and sometimes produce a rancid odor.

"The absolute neglect is just mind boggling," said Logsdon, 58, who lives nearby in the Fountain Lake Condominiums. "The algae has been there way too long."

Though the city has performed spot dredging and treatments in recent years, officials and neighborhood advocates say a more long-term solution to address the algae is on the way, potentially as soon as this fall.

"We are working with lake management firms to determine the best course of treatment, that is most protective of aquatic life and water quality," said Tamara Jenkins, a spokesperson for the Parks and Recreation department. "Recommendations are to treat the nutrient levels in the lake to prevent continued algae growth and remove the algae via environmentally sustainable chemical treatment as well as hydro-raking."

Algal blooms and cyanobacteria, microscopic organisms also known as blue-green algae, usually forms in warm, shallow and nutrient-rich bodies of water. It is not always harmful, but certain types produce toxins that are dangerous to fish, animals and people who are exposed to it by direct skin contact or breathing in airborne water droplets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jenkins said consultants typically advise if the algae reaches a toxic level. She said "currently this is not an issue," but the odor and unsightly appearance has unsettled residents and visitors.

A lake is born

"Algae in Fountain Lake is certainly a perennial issue that hits hard each summer," said Conor Shapiro, president of the Friends of William Byrd Park, a community group that volunteers time and money to helping the city maintain the park and all three of its lakes: Fountain, Swan and Shields.

Fountain Lake is over a century old, originally designed when the city first started building what is now known as Byrd Park in 1874 to create a new reservoir.

By the numbers 275 Size, in acres, of William Byrd Park 1874 Year New Reservoir Park was built; it was named after the city founder in 1907 3 Lakes in park — Shields, Swan Lake and Fountain

According to the nomination form that was submitted to the Department of Historic Resources to add the park to the National Register of Historic Places in 2016, Fountain Lake was originally excavated to provide fill for the earthen construction of the reservoir. The city then filled it to create the park's first lake.

The fountain in the lake was built about 50 years later when in 1925 a group of citizens donated it so that it could be placed in the center of the lake.

Marion King, one of Logsdon's neighbors, has lived in the Fountain Lake Condominiums for 33 years. She said the algae in the lake wasn't a major issue through most of that period, and that it's only become a more troubling issue in the community in the past decade or so.

"It's disgusting to look at," she said of the algae.

King, 77, said it wasn't always that way, and that she still thinks about how stunning the lights in the fountain looked when she would visit the park when her family first moved to the Richmond area from the Eastern Shore when was about eight years old.

She said algae has been a problem before, but that the city had been able to address it more substantially in the past, including one time when the lake was emptied.

"I'm just just disappointed that nobody seems to be too worried about it," she said. "It would be nice if they could just do that again and clean the place up."

'Feet to the fire'

Fifth District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who district includes the Byrd Park area, said she has constituents who often share concerns about the lake.

Lynch said the City Council two years ago allocated an additional $500,000 to improve maintenance of the lakes at Byrd Park, but she and Shapiro said the city has struggled to sign a contract with a firm to perform the work.

"Like with a lot of our projects, it got caught up in procurement. There were delays in getting a contract going," Lynch said. "I think we'll see some action soon. I think Melissa and the rest of the community did a good job of coming together and drawing attention to this issue."

Shapiro shared similar sentiments and said he was encouraged that "a plan is now firmly in place" to clean up the algae.

"We've been working with P&R for years to dredge the lake to mitigate the algae's impact, but the responses to [the city's request for proposals] were astronomic and the disposal of collected debris posed a major challenge," he said. "I believe we have the right P&R staff in place who are working hard now to rectify the issue. It is our job to hold their feet to the fire in that task."

Logsdon said she is pleased that the city is planning to perform a more thorough cleaning of the lake soon, but still contends with bad feelings about how it got to this point.

"I've been programmed for the past three years to talk negatively about it," she said. "I'm tired. ... But they committed to doing it this fall, and that's what counts."