Richmond preparing community engagement plans as evaluation of casino resort proposals begins

Community members last year demonstrated their strength by successfully lobbying the City Council to reject the Navy Hill plan over concerns about its revenue projections and a special tax district plan to pay for the public-private project.

Administration officials have said the casino project will not include any public funding.

Around the same time last year, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the first to unveil plans to build a casino in Richmond, met public opposition from residents near its originally proposed site in the Manchester area. The pushback led the tribe to reconsider its original proposal and select a new site.

While a recently created panel that includes two City Council members and seven administration officials will review the proposals and make recommendations to the mayor, the city will also be taking public input in the coming months to help guide its evaluation of the projects.

"We will be looking to hear from the community because that's the most critical voice in this entire process ... [and] to ensure that we absolutely have an opportunity that benefits the entire city of Richmond," said Leonard Sledge, the city's director of economic development.