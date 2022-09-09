Richmond public safety leaders prepare for hurricane season

As Virginia enters peak hurricane season Saturday, Richmond's Department of Emergency Communications is encouraging residents to be prepared for stormy weather as the summer months end.

City officials on Thursday met at the Richmond Public Library on Franklin Street to remind residents about best practices before, during and after a storm.

"While we do not have control over whether or not we will be impacted by a storm, what we do have control over is ensuring that we are as fully prepared as possible for hurricane season," said city Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders.

Last year, Virginia experienced the affects of several named storms, including hurricanes Ida and Larry and Tropical Storm Odette. The commonwealth also had a torrential snow storm that shut down parts of Northern Virginia and stalled traffic on Interstate 95.

In response, Saunders said, the city has been reviewing and revamping inclement weather response plans with the help of city partners from the American Red Cross, Dominion Energy, Richmond Ambulance Authority and others.

Stephen Willoughby, director of the emergency communications department, said partnerships are crucial to the city's plan and the preparation leading up to peak hurricane season.

For instance, the Richmond City Council recently adopted an update emergency operations plan and this summer the city worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to test flood walls.

"Now a part of Richmond being a prepared city is not only preparation taken by your city government, but also personal preparedness of our residents," Willoughby said.

Willoughby and Chief Deputy Coordinator Anthony McLean asked residents to stay informed, prepare a plan and have emergency supplies including:

Three to five days of food and drinking water

Paper and cleaning supplies

Battery-operated flashlights and radios

First-aid kits, medicine and prescription drugs

Specialty items such as oxygen tanks, baby supplies, walking aides and more

"Regardless of the number of storms we name, it just takes one to disrupt our daily lives," said McLean.

McLean also encouraged residents to sign up for the city's CodeRED emergency notification. Richmond will also share emergency notifications on the city website and social media.

A full list of best practices for hurricane preparedness is at rva.gov/emergency-management.