Richmond’s estimated budget surplus up to $19 million; council fails to reach consensus on use of money

When the surplus projection rose last month to $13.75 million, Stoney announced that he would propose using part of the money for a racial equity study, a health care initiative and retirement benefits.

On Monday, a news release from the mayor's office said that the proposed $500,000 for the health care initiatives would support a resource center for substance use disorder; a doula training and services program to address racial disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes; and a gun violence prevention program.

The Richmond Health District would be involved in all of the programs.

Some council members said they are generally supportive of those efforts but didn't want to begin funding them without a plan for how to sustain them beyond a one-time allocation.

At Monday's council meeting, Finance Director John Wack proposed using the additional $5 million in surplus money for a retirement benefits fund that he said has been underfunded by $5 million to $6.3 million annually since 2015.

Councilwoman Kim Gray, who is running for mayor against Stoney, said she found it suspicious to see the estimated surplus grow a third time.

"This is funny math," she said. "Where's the money coming from?"