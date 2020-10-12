Richmond’s estimated budget surplus up to $19 million; council fails to reach consensus on use of money

Richmond financial officials now estimate a budget surplus of approximately $19 million from the end of the most recent fiscal year, but the City Council failed to reach consensus Monday on how to spend the unused tax revenue.
After learning that the financial officials had increased the surplus estimate by $5 million over what they presented last month, several council members said they were hesitant to approve any use of those funds until an accounting and audit of the fiscal year that ended June 30 is finalized.
While officials said last month that $12.5 million would be allocated to a rainy day reserve and capital maintenance funds, per city ordinance, Mayor Levar Stoney's administration has proposed allocating approximately $5.7 million to a habitually underfunded pension program and $500,000 to a series of health care initiatives.
"These numbers keep changing," Councilman Andreas Addison said. "I'm not saying I don't trust them. I'm saying we don't have enough information to truly know what we're working with."
Earlier this year, finance officials warned that the city might need to draw $6.6 million from a rainy day fund for an impending budget deficit because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After pausing discretionary spending and new hires, officials revised their end-of-year estimates and projected a $4.7 million surplus in August.
When the surplus projection rose last month to $13.75 million, Stoney announced that he would propose using part of the money for a racial equity study, a health care initiative and retirement benefits.
On Monday, a news release from the mayor's office said that the proposed $500,000 for the health care initiatives would support a resource center for substance use disorder; a doula training and services program to address racial disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes; and a gun violence prevention program.
The Richmond Health District would be involved in all of the programs.
Some council members said they are generally supportive of those efforts but didn't want to begin funding them without a plan for how to sustain them beyond a one-time allocation.
At Monday's council meeting, Finance Director John Wack proposed using the additional $5 million in surplus money for a retirement benefits fund that he said has been underfunded by $5 million to $6.3 million annually since 2015.
Councilwoman Kim Gray, who is running for mayor against Stoney, said she found it suspicious to see the estimated surplus grow a third time.
"This is funny math," she said. "Where's the money coming from?"
Wack did not respond to questions Monday evening about how the surplus estimate changed again, but he noted during the meeting that officials are still working on the city's annual financial report, which is expected to be complete by next month.
Officials said the council will revisit how to use the surplus money at a later date.
