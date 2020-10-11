Richmond scraps cold weather overflow shelter; replacement shelter beds planned

Where Richmond will offer emergency shelter to its most vulnerable residents this winter is not yet finalized, but it won’t be at the Annie Giles Center in Shockoe Valley.

Historically, the city’s cold weather overflow shelter has been a last resort for people experiencing homelessness on bitterly cold nights between October and April. Last year, 607 people spent at least one night there, according to figures provided by the city’s Department of Social Services.

Instead of opening the Giles Center this winter, the city is “working with our providers to expand emergency shelter units in a number of locations throughout the city,” said Sharon Ebert, Richmond’s deputy chief administrative officer for economic and community development.

Ebert cited a combination of factors that led to the decision, including the threat COVID-19 presents in a cramped, indoor setting, as well as a strategic plan to end homelessness that the City Council approved earlier this year.

That plan recommended eliminating the shelter and creating 250 new emergency beds available all year by working with faith-based groups and the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care, a network of providers that aid people experiencing homelessness.