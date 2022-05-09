Richmond seeks court approval to relocate A.P. Hill's grave and monument

Still without a formal agreement with descendants of A.P. Hill, the city of Richmond is seeking a court order to move the Confederate general’s monument and his grave from the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road.

The Richmond City Council voted unanimously Monday night to direct the city administration to grant the monument to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

While the city took down its other Confederate monuments nearly two years ago and conveyed them to the museum in January, officials have been unable to move forward with the removal of the Hill monument because the general is buried underneath it.

The city has been negotiating with descendants of Hill’s family to decide what should be done with the remains. A city official earlier Monday said they’ve discussed plans to relocate the general’s remains to a cemetery in Culpeper, where Hill grew up, but that the family members and city have not been able to reach a final agreement.

The ordinance council approved Monday does not explicitly say where the remains will go, but that they will be removed and “reinterred respectfully” in accordance with an order from the Circuit Court of Richmond.

Hill’s remains were relocated from Hollywood Cemetery to the monument in 1891, about 25 years after he was shot and killed outside of Petersburg at the end of the Civil War.