Richmond sees another year of double-digit percentage increases in property tax assessments

Many Richmond residents will again see a bigger tax bill next year as real estate property tax assessments have risen by an average of 13% this year.

City Assessor Richie McKeithen said that the increase in assessed property values is driven by a strong real estate market and limited housing supply.

"I think that speaks a lot for the city of Richmond being a very marketable, very livable for a lot of people, especially those coming from the outside," he said. "We'll see how long that continues."

The assessments, per state law, are intended to match the projected market rate for a given property. In the city of Richmond, property owners pay a rate of $1.20 per $100 of assessed value. With a 13% increase, a property owner with a single-family home that was assessed for $300,000 this year would pay about $468 more when their tax bill is due next year.

While the increase in assessments is particularly good for the city's coffers and homeowners building equity, the higher taxes can become a burden on those with less than average wages or who are on a fixed-income.

"You're running us out of our homes," 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell said of the assessments. "We can't afford these assessments that keep skyrocketing year after year."

Some of the largest percentage increases for assessments were concentrated in neighborhoods in the city's northside and east end. But the largest increase in values were concentrated in the wealthier neighborhoods of the city's west end. Several neighborhoods south of the James River also saw significant increases again.

McKeithen said growth is happening across the city. He attributed the trends in part to more residents becoming interesting in homeowners as rental costs are also rising.

"The interest rates have been very attractive for individuals who were in the market to buy homes," he said. "You can't underestimate how the rental market is and the effect it has on the single-family home market. Until the last couple of months, and maybe still now, it's cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent an apartment."

He said supply and demand, and the rising cost of building materials and inflation, also has an impact on property assessments.

Number of home listings drop

The number of new single-family home listings in the Richmond metro area declined about 11% in the first three months of 2022 compared with 2021, while the average sale price for a single-family home jumped more than 11% to $397,000 in the same period, according to the Richmond Association of Realtors.

That data does not include town homes or condominiums. New listings of those types of housing were down 26% in the first three months of 2022 compared with the same period last year, while the average sale price was up almost 17% to nearly $338,000.

Laura Lafayette, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors, said that the assessments also reflect new construction and redevelopment that's taking place or poised to begin soon in neighborhoods like Manchester and Creighton.

"If you’re on fixed income or have only a modest income, an increase of $200 to $300 on your bill will have a substantial impact in the month you gotta pay those taxes," she said. "The value increase might be largest in some wealthy neighborhoods … But the economic impact is more substantial in neighborhoods where citizens have modest household incomes."

Trammell said she is preparing to introduce legislation to reduce the city's real estate tax rate by 4 cents to offset the growing tax burden on property owners. She said she's unsure of whether it will pass, particularly after city officials and some council members last year were reluctant to support her proposal to cut it by 6.5 cents.

Tax relief options offered

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's administration opposed the tax cut, but earlier this year proposed a 2-cent reduction if voters approve plans for the One Casino and Resort.

While the city had planned to hold another referendum on it this November after the ballot measure failed last year, officials pulled the plug on it due to state legislation barring another Richmond casino vote until 2023.

Jim Nolan, the mayor's spokesman, said Thursday that Stoney still supports granting the tax cut if the ballot measure passes next year, but said it's too soon to talk about any tax relief measures for the next real estate tax bill cycle.

"The mayor has consistently advocated for growth and economic development projects that expand the city tax case as a way to reduce the tax burden on city homeowners," Nolan said. "The administration encourages residents who qualify to take advantage of city programs that provide tax relief to homeowners."

City residents who are disabled or 65 and older, who made less than $60,000 in the previous tax year and have less than $350,000 in assets are eligible to apply for tax relief from the city. The program offers either a full waiver or partial exemption on an applicant’s tax bill, based on income.

While some city officials are considering cuts to the real estate tax rate, Lafayette said that reducing it by only a few cents would provide only limited relief and make it more difficult for the city to invest in capital projects and public services like mass transit.

Instead, she said it would be worthwhile for city leaders to advocate for state legislation that would enable localities to adopt new tax relief measures, such as reductions for residents who are under 65 but have lived at the same for a long period so to avoid displacement.