Richmond to begin Saturday parking enforcement later this month

Richmond will begin enforcing on-street parking restrictions on Saturdays starting Oct. 15.

The city announced the upcoming enforcement change Wednesday, saying it will be focused on time-restricted parking spaces on Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Broad Street to Moore Street; Belvidere to I-95; and from Leigh Street to Franklin Street.

The intention of the expanded enforcement is to support businesses by increasing the parking turnover rate, thus "allowing more cars to park in the same number of spaces over the course of the day," according to a city news release.

Time limit restrictions, which are generally enforced from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week, are indicated by street parking signs and range from 15 minutes to 3 hours.