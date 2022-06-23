Richmond to establish Office of Sustainability

With the goal of addressing climate change and its contribution to global warming, the city of Richmond will launch its new Office of Sustainability on July 1.

The office will oversee the implementation of several initiatives and plans adopted by the city over the past decade, including the Climate Equity Action Plan 2030 and RVAGreen 2050.

Richmond’s climate goals include reducing the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by the end of the decade and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

The plans also call for helping the community adapt to rising impacts of extreme heat, severe storms and flooding.

The new office will work to integrate the plan with other city departments and initiatives, including the Richmond Connects transit plan and the city’s Richmond300 comprehensive planning guide.