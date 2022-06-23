 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Richmond to establish Office of Sustainability

  • 0
Levar Stoney

Alicia Zatcoff, Richmond’s sustainability manager, and Mayor Levar Stoney announced the next phase of engagement for the RVAGreen 2050 on Tuesday.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

With the goal of addressing climate change and its contribution to global warming, the city of Richmond will launch its new Office of Sustainability on July 1.

The office will oversee the implementation of several initiatives and plans adopted by the city over the past decade, including the Climate Equity Action Plan 2030 and RVAGreen 2050.

Richmond’s climate goals include reducing the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by the end of the decade and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

The plans also call for helping the community adapt to rising impacts of extreme heat, severe storms and flooding.

The new office will work to integrate the plan with other city departments and initiatives, including the Richmond Connects transit plan and the city’s Richmond300 comprehensive planning guide.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sniff summit: Thousands of dogs descend on Madrid for World Dog Show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News