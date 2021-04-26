Richmond to hold public hearing on new monument disposition process

The mayor’s proposed $770.3 million includes $5.8 million for varying wage increases for about two-thirds of city employees based on the recommendations of a 2018 study that found many employees make less than market rate.

But the city also plans to freeze funding for about 600 of the approximately 3,700 jobs listed in the general fund budget.

Several council members expressed frustration with the pace of budget deliberations after a second work session on the dozens of proposed amendments council members introduced earlier this month.

“This is another two-hour meeting that I don’t believe we have moved the needle on what our funding priorities are,” said 9th District Councilman Michael Jones. “We haven’t discussed a lot of the other issues that are important to many of us on council.”

Proposed budget amendments include cuts to charitable donations, departmental budgets and the Richmond Ambulance Authority in order to increase funding for wages in the public defender’s office, the city’s affordable housing fund and a new civilian-run police oversight board.

The council also briefly reviewed preliminary details about the expected revenue from the federal American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden last month.

A report given to council members says the federal plan is expected to deliver $158.4 million to the city and $122.8 million for the city’s school division, but city officials have said they do not expect to incorporate that money into the annual budget plan before its legally required adoption next month.