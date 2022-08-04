Richmond wants to know what you think of 'Airbnb' short-term rental code, potential elimination of parking requirements for new development

Two years after adopting codes regulating the short-term rentals of homes through digital platforms like Airbnb, Richmond city officials are preparing to revise the rules to address lingering concerns.

Upcoming city meetings on proposed zoning changes 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9 Main Library 562 N. Second St. Noon, Wednesday, Aug. 10 Virtual meeting Phone access: Call 804 316-9457. Enter code 783 019 883# Video access: Visit bit.ly/3d961tC The city will also hold telephone town halls on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. and Wednesday Aug. 17, at noon. Register at bit.ly/3bvgAGN

Specific ordinances have not yet been introduced, but the city announced Thursday that it will hold a series of community meetings this month to share information about the potential changes and gather public feedback before legislative hearings this fall.

Under the city’s short-term rental code adopted in June 2020, Airbnb and other short-term rental operators must reside in their rental units — or a home on the property — for at least 185 days of the year. The number of nights a year each short-term rental can operate is unlimited.

The rules also require that renters pay a $300 fee every two years for a short-term rental permit, but few operators have actually obtained the permit.

In a presentation at a January meeting where the Planning Commission voted to re-evaluate the code, planning director Kevin Vonck said there have been about 600 to 800 rentals listed online at various points since the adoption of the ordinance, but that the city had received only 84 permit applications.

The other two zoning changes under consideration are also based on adopted City Council and Planning Commission resolutions.

Under the city’s new Richmond 300 master plan for growth and development over the next 20 years, a section of the 262-page document recommends that the city allow “accessory dwelling units” by-right with some regulations in “all residential zones.”

The purpose of the recommendation is to encourage the development of more housing throughout the city and increasing density along transit corridors and areas targeted for more development, such as Downtown, Southside Plaza, the Richmond Highway corridor and the Greater Scott’s Addition area.

Advocates of accessory dwelling units say more of them would also help create more affordable housing options for people struggling to find a place to live in the city.

Seeking to lower building costs for new apartments, homes and offices, 1st District Councilman Andreas Addison proposed that the city study the possibility of eliminating parking requirements for new development projects.

While some council members have said they are skeptical of the idea, fearing that it will lead to significant on-street parking constraints and complaints from residents and businesses, Vonck has said he thinks the idea is worth considering because surface parking lots in new developments can cost about $10,000 to $20,000.

“We’re built out and our boundaries can’t expand, so we need to make the most efficient use of our land,” Vonck said last year. “Surface parking lots are definitely one of the most inefficient uses of that land.”