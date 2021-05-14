Richmond withholding money for Enrichmond Foundation after concerns raised about management, oversight of historic Black cemeteries

Enrichmond has sought to hash out a resolution with the Friends of East End -- and now the Descendants Council -- through mediation, but Palmer said he would prefer to have the discussion out in the open.

"We've been delivered to this point by a closed door process," he said. "Really, it's not so much about the owner of the property, but it's about our elected officials who continue to refuse to take accountability" for oversight of Enrichmond's management of the cemeteries.

Said Palmer: "The end goal for me would be a positive vision for this place, led by descendants and through a democratic process."

State officials have not committed to any of the Council's requests thus far, but the group spurred the city administration to reconsider its relationship with Enrichmond. In addition to pulling $75,000 in annual funding for the foundation, the city is no longer planning to work with it on a stream restoration project near the cemeteries intended to prevent soil erosion from encroaching on nearby graves.

"We remain in discussions with Enrichmond. ... But we have to consider the voices of other descendants in this process, and we're going to do that," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a news conference Tuesday. "Once we feel comfortable with investing (in Enrichmond) again, we will."